Express daily briefing: Unpacking the Union Budget; PM Modi in Varanasi today; Ranveer Singh’s look in 83

Explained: Unpacking the Union Budget

How has the first-time finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, scored on her debut? Has the first Budget of PM Narendra Modi’s second term laid the foundation for achieving the goal of making India a $5-trillion economy by 2025? Will the Budget address the pressing concerns of the Indian economy? We cut through the clutter.

Govt to meet part of its borrowings from abroad — a departure

The Modi government has made a significant departure from an unstated policy for the sovereign not borrowing abroad by announcing that a part of its overall borrowings, which are normally carried out in India and are rupee denominated, will now be from the overseas markets. This will likely be used for infrastructure development.

PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi today to launch BJP membership drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi Saturday to launch the BJP’s countrywide membership drive. He is scheduled to address over 5,000 party workers in the temple city. “The drive will further connect people from all walks of life with the BJP family. It will strengthen our party,” Modi tweeted.

Editorial: Incrementalism over ambition

The Budget rightly resists the temptation of a fiscal stimulus. But its inability to take politically tough, but much needed, reform decisions is striking. What stopped the finance minister from announcing the government’s intention to dismantle all provisions in the Essential Commodities Act and Agriculture Produce Market Committee laws that allow restrictions on sale, movement, stocking and export of farm commodities?

Breaking ‘British hangover’, bahi khaata comes with baggage of feudal oppression

Nirmala Sitharaman’s move to ditch the leather briefcase for a traditional “bahi khaata” (handmade ledger) has been hailed by many as an attempt to break free from a colonial hangover. Historically, however, the bahi khaata has been a symbol of social oppression.

BCCI ethics officer says no rethink on conflict of commentators

The BCCI ethics officer, DK Jain, has refused to have a rethink on his conflict of interest order on former Indian cricketers Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman. The Indian Express has learnt that Jain has insisted that no individuals under the BCCI umbrella can hold more than one post at a time, a stand that would force former players to choose between their BCCI / IPL roles and commentary assignments.

Weekend reviews: Spider-Man, Netflix’s Stranger Things get 3 1/2 stars

Spider-Man Far From Home is out in theatres, and our movie critic Shalini Langer opines that right till the end, the film’s heart remains in the right place. She rated the movie three and a half stars on five. Meanwhile, Stranger Things is back with its third edition and continues to impress with its attention to detail and pitch-perfect performances. Anushree Majumdar rates it three and a half.

And finally…

Ranveer Singh’s look from upcoming sports drama ’83 is out, and the actor bears an uncanny resemblance to former all-rounder cricketer Kapil Dev, popularly known as the Haryana Hurricane. Check it out!