Express daily briefing: Understanding of post of Chief of Defence Staff; a flood-survival story from Karnataka; and more

India to get a Chief of Defence Staff; what does this mean?

PM Narendra Modi Thursday announced the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff. The CDS is a high military office that oversees and coordinates the working of the three Services, and offers seamless tri-service views and single-point advice to the Executive (in India’s case, to the Prime Minister) on long-term defence planning and management. So, why has India not appointed a CDS till now? Nirupama Subramanian explains.

Signals aplenty that slowdown is spreading across India Inc

Alongside the dip in consumption demand, the steady slide in investment activity has been progressively intensifying. PM Modi is learnt to have reviewed the state of the economy with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and top officials of the Ministry on Thursday to assess measures being planned to tackle the slowdown.

Tracking Chandrayaan-2: What has happened so far, what next?

ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft has left Earth’s orbit and is moving towards the Moon, which it will orbit over a series of manoeuvres before the ultimate soft landing, scheduled on September 7. Here’s what has happened so far, and what to expect next.

Editorial: The PM’s message

On Independence Day, PM Modi’s message to the nation invited people to take ownership of the change. But the real message will resonate across the nation only when restrictions imposed on the people in Jammu and Kashmir, after its special status was scrapped on August 5, are lifted.

A Karnataka survival story: Couple stayed on roof, tree for three days

The story of a couple — a differently-abled man and his frail wife — who were stuck for three days amid pouring rain on the roof of a small house and then on a mango tree in Kabalapura village 15 km from Belagavi, has been one of the most poignant to emerge from the floods that hit north Karnataka last week. Johnson T A reports.

Stuck in traffic, Pehlu’s son got call on acquittal of accused: ‘Will fight’

Due to heavy traffic under the pouring rain, Irshad Khan was told over the phone that all six men accused of killing his father Pehlu Khan had been acquitted. Irshad said he was “shocked” by the verdict while his mother Jaibuna said, “I was heartbroken. All of us have been very troubled ever since the verdict was announced.”

Israel bars two US lawmakers after Trump’s call to block them

Israel has barred two American Democratic congresswomen — Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar — from visiting the country, hours after President Trump urged the country to block them. Tlaid and Oman, the first Muslim women elected to Congress, have been outspoken critics of Trump and vocal in their support of the Palestinians.

And finally…

Some villages near the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal celebrate Independence Day on August 18. They mark their freedom not only from the British but also from East Pakistan, and recognise it as the day they officially joined India in 1947.