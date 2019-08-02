Express daily briefing: SC to review Ayodhya mediation report today, schoolgirl speaks up on Unnao incident; and more

SC to review mediation report on Ayodhya-Babri Masjid case today

The Supreme Court will today review the report submitted by a three-member mediation panel in the Ram temple-Babri Masjid case to take a call on whether to continue with the mediation effort or commence daily hearing of the appeals against the September 30, 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court on the disputed site.

Assam NRC: Govt releases district-wise figures of people left out

Flying in the face of the Supreme Court’s directions to the State NRC Coordinator almost a year ago, the Assam government revealed the district-wise figures of people left out from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list. The figures showed that exclusion percentage in districts close to Bangladesh border, where population of Muslims is high, was lower as compared to other districts.

Express Series | Families help cops pull young men back from brink

In Mumbai, ATS officers say a large part of their success against radicalisation is because of alert family members, or persons close to them, who make that crucial decision to call the police before it is too late. Referring to a Saudi-Mumbai case, officers say, families have been proactive in being the first responders. Confidentiality is “sacred to the programme”, offices added.

Opinion: NMC is no cure-all, many important questions remain

“No law is perfect. It is dependent upon the people who interpret and implement it. Government has, under the National Medical Commission Bill, arrogated to itself an unprecedented power to appoint people in the various arms of the proposed structure. The quality and integrity of these people will then define the future of the health system in India,” writes K. Sujatha Rao.

Schoolgirl speaks up on Unnao incident, family scared

A day after a video of a girl student in UP’s Barabanki questioning a senior UP Police officer over women’s security in the wake of Unnao rape victim’s accident went viral, the parents of the girl did not send her to school, fearing for her safety. The parents said that they will meet the school principal on Monday, and only after that, they will decide on when to send her to school again.

‘Prithvi Shaw attended three awareness programmes; I am sure he knew…’

Abhijit Salvi, the BCCI’s anti-doping manager, speaks to Nihal Koshie about why Prithvi Shaw’s casual approach towards over the counter medication led to the “embarrassing” situation for the cricketer. He also admits that the BCCI needs to increase the number of out-of-competition testing.

Trump to impose more tariffs on China, escalating trade war

US President Donald Trump has announced that the US will impose 10 per cent tariffs on an additional $300 worth Chinese goods next month. This will be in addition to the 25 per cent imposed on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports. This is likely to result in the US taxing nearly everything China exports to the country.

And finally…

For the first time since Independence, a ‘Nagar Kirtan’ (religious procession) that began from Nankana Sahib district in Pakistan’s Punjab province entered Punjab on the Indian side via Attari-Wagah land route. The historic event marks the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, founder of Sikhism.