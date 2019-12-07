Express daily briefing: Jharkhand votes in second phase today; Asking for blood not the function of Parliament, says Tharoor; and more

Top news on Saturday morning. Top news on Saturday morning.

Applause for Telangana police and a few questions

The showering of petals by local residents on the Telangana Police team that killed the four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad found an echo far beyond the scene of the crime. From Parliament to social media, from chief ministers to actors and sports stars, several invoked the “delay” in the judicial system to justify the killings. The shrill clamour was amplified through Friday, forcing much of the political establishment to mirror it rather than reflect on its implications.

Day after she was set ablaze, Unnao rape victim dies

The 23-year-old woman from Unnao district who was set on fire by five men, including two who were accused of raping her, died Friday night in a Delhi hospital. The woman, who died at 11.40 pm following cardiac arrest, had suffered more than 90 per cent burns, most of which were facial and inhalation injuries.

On BCCI’s radar: Rs 225-crore bets on a Tamil Nadu T20 game

The Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) of the BCCI has expressed serious concern over betting in domestic T20 cricket leagues in India and even asked the board to consider pulling the plug on these leagues.The Indian Express has learnt that the ACU has, in a confidential report submitted to the BCCI, highlighted that a Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match this year between Tuti Patriots and Madurai Panthers witnessed betting of about Rs 225 crore on Betfair.

Editorial: Killing of Hyderabad rape accused point to a brutalisation that must worry all

In Hyderabad, now, the question to ask is not just “what if the four men were innocent?” But also, “what if they were not?” Their guilt ought to have been established in the court of law and punished. If the impatience with a long-drawn out legal process is being used to justify police lawlessness, the judiciary must urgently step in to stanch this anti-democratic spiral.

Second phase of Jharkhand elections: Voting underway in 20 assembly seats

Voting is underway in 20 constituencies of Jharkhand in the second phase of the state Assembly elections. A tough electoral battle is expected in the East Jamshedpur constituency where Chief Minister Raghubar Das will face rebel BJP MLA Saryu Roy, who is contesting as an independent candidate, and Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh. Click to read live updates.

Shashi Tharoor: Asking for blood not the function of Parliament

While a large section of parliamentarians expressed appreciation for the Hyderabad ‘encounter’ killings, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told The Indian Express that asking for blood is not the function of Parliament. “There’s always a cry for blood when a tragedy such as Unnao, Hyderabad and Kathua (rape cases)… Asking for blood, I don’t think, is rightly the function of Parliament,” he said. Read his interview here.

In Kashmir, CAPF deployment three times the normal

Ever since the revocation of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir state on August 5, the Valley witnessed the highest deployment of security force with as many as 653 companies of Central Armed Police Forces. The normal deployment in the region is about 200 CAPF companies in addition to Indian Army and J&K Police. Top security officials told The Indian Express that this year’s security presence — as on date — “surpasses deployment in Kashmir in the 1990s”.

India v WI: Batting in parallel universe

Irrespective of the format and the match situation, Virat Kohli likes to take his time to get his eye in. The beauty of his batsmanship, however, is that once he is set, no score looks inconceivable and no target unachievable. At Friday’s power-hitting bacchanalia in Hyderabad, the Indian skipper made a risk-free, easy-on-the-eye 50-ball 94* as India beat the West Indies by 6 wickets.

