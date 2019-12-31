Express daily briefing: To recover damages, UP goes where no state has gone before; Kerala tops SDG index, Bihar at bottom; and more

Top news on Tuesday morning. Top news on Tuesday morning.

Protest damage notices: Uttar Pradesh goes where no state has gone before

The Uttar Pradesh government’s move to slap notices on 372 people (out of 478 identified) to recover damages is unprecedented. Deeptimany Tiwary analysed key public protests in the past four years in the states of UP, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi — all ruled by BJP — to if damages were recovered.

Maharashtra: 19 is tally of Ministers who are dynasts, Congress tops with 8

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray are not the only political dynasts in the Maharashtra Cabinet of 43. There are 17 others on the list topped by the Congress, with eight of the party’s Ministers related to political leaders, reports Zeeshan Shaikh.

Akhilesh Yadav: ‘300 MLAs upset with him… Yogi gave free hand to cops to save chair’

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav speaks to Asad Rehman and Ravish Tiwari on the ongoing protests against the new citizenship law and argues that the SP is at the forefront of the agitation. He also slammed the Yogi government for the law and order situation in the state. “You should listen to our CM’s language. This state has seen great chief ministers, but none of them would have said “thok do” on the House floor…,” Yadav said.

Kabir Khan opinion: The freedom to speak up

We are living in a healthy democracy till the day anybody, from any strata of society, can get up and question the prime minister, the home minister or any minister over any decision. In India generations of leaders, nation builders, opinion makers, thinkers and administrators have come out of JNU, AMU and DU. If a student is not able to openly stand up and put across strongly what he or she believes in, then let’s not pretend that we live in a democracy.

General Bipin Rawat retires as Army Chief, begins as Chief of Defence Staff

General Bipin Rawat has been appointed as the first Chief of Defence Staff, a post meant to enhance the quality of military advice to the political leadership through integration of service inputs. General Rawat will act as the Principal Military Adviser to the Defence Minister on tri-services matters, but will not exercise any military command, reports Sushant Singh.

Sustainable Development Goals: Kerala retains No. 1 slot, Bihar at bottom, UP is highest gainer

Kerala retained the top slot while Bihar came out as the worst performer in NITI Aayog’s SDG India Index 2019. In terms of progress, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the biggest gainer followed by Odisha. While UP saw an improvement in its overall score from 42 in 2018 to 55 in 2019, Odisha increased its overall score by 7 points.

Gold and glitter: Diary of India’s ace shuttler in 2019

PV Sindhu’s twitter timeline is a breathless untiring diary of a packed calendar crisscrossing the world, meeting important people and rocking some seriously glamorous outfits. In the middle of all this, she scored one of the most commanding World Championship title triumphs in August to make 2019 a memorable year. She found herself in the crosshairs of a couple of controversies while making her biggest statement for the country – winning on badminton court.

And finally…

A new Parliament building with a triangular edifice with three spires, an underground shuttle service to connect all offices, a new house for the Prime Minister and an iconic installation to mark India at 75 are some of the features of the Central government’s ambitious redevelopment project of the Central Vista in New Delhi. The revamp project also envisages extending the Central Vista to the Yamuna river.

