Express Daily Briefing: To fly Amit Shah, Kargil hero fakes mail; What next as Assam awaits final NRC list; and more

‘Govt could use RBI excess funds for big capital push in time of slowdown’

A day after the RBI decided to transfer a surplus of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government, a top Finance Ministry official told The Indian Express that the government has lined up a “big” capital expenditure programme to utilise these funds. Surplus funds received from RBI will not be used on the revenue account but rather to push up capital investment in the economy, the official indicated.

To fly Amit Shah, Kargil hero fakes mail, BSF opens probe

In a bid to fly the aircraft of Home Minister Amit Shah, a Kargil War hero from the IAF allegedly impersonated his superior and sent emails to Larsen and Toubro recommending himself. But the plan unravelled a day before he was to leave for Chennai. Wing Commander (retd) J S Sangwan is now under investigation by the BSF and the Delhi Police.

Amid J&K lockdown, administration cranks up machinery for UTs

Even as curbs are in place in the Valley, the Jammu and Kashmir government has set up three committees to deal with financial matters, allocation of staff and to chalk out the modalities of functioning of the two proposed UTs of J&K and Ladakh. The reorganisation of the state will come into effect from October 31.

Editorial: The wrong counsel

The Press Council of India has been on the side of the angels in some of the most disturbing periods in contemporary history, like the insurgency in Punjab and the violent polarisation triggered by the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. It produced a good report on the media in Kashmir in 2017. But now, it has actually gone against the mandate set for it well before its inception in 1966.

NRC countdown: What next is key question as Assam awaits final list

Despite assurances by the Home Ministry that those excluded from the NRC will not become “foreigners” immediately, many are unaware of what to do if their name doesn’t appear in the final list to be published on August 31 . Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal has hinted his government could later enact a legislation if questions are raised over NRC updation,

Srinagar DC Shahid Iqbal Choudhary interview: ‘We don’t foresee this (restrictions) going on too long’

Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, has been in the thick of things since the Centre scrapped special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. He spoke to Deeptiman Tiwari on the situation in the Valley, political detentions, and the road ahead.

US Open 2019: Maria Sharapova ousted by Serena Williams in R1

Serena Williams trounced Maria Sharapova 6-1, 6-1 in the first round of the US Open this morning. Sister Venus Williams overcame China’s S Zheng 6-1, 6-0 to reach the second round too. Stan Wawrinka, meanwhile, defeated Italy’s Jannik Sinner 6-3, 7-6, 4-6, 6-3. Meanwhile, India’s Sumit Nagal is facing Roger Federer in the first round early this morning.

And finally…

A rural development programme in Rong village in South Sikkim, started in 2015 by the then district collector Raj Kumar Yadav, has improved not only the social and cultural development of the village but also its school system. An improvement of the dropout rate from 36 per cent in 2014 to zero now has earned Yadav an Excellence in Governance Award by The Indian Express.