Express Daily Briefing: TMC leaders face demands for refund of ‘cut money’, PM Modi likely to speak in Parliament, and more

After Mamata order, TMC leaders face demands for refund of ‘cut money’

Keeping in mind the BJP’s performance in West Bengal in the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked party workers to refund “cut money” or illegal commissions allegedly charged by some of them to help people avail government benefits. But this has led to an unusual situation where TMC leaders are being targeted by many seeking such refunds. Several cases of assault against some leaders have also been reported.

All eyes on PM Narendra Modi’s speech in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to deliver the motion of thanks to the President’s address in Parliament. With an eye on Modi’s speech, the Opposition in Rajya Sabha has decided to field Trinamool Congress’s Derek O’Brien, BSP’s Satish Mishra, and Congress’s Digvijaya Singh to counter his address.

Jharkhand attack: No mention of assault in victim’s ‘confession’; kin ask why

The Jharkhand Police had recorded a “confession statement” from Tabrez Ansari — but without a single line on the assault by a mob which accused him of theft and allegedly forced him to chant “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Hanuman”. Ansari’s family is demanding answers on why the police “deliberately” left out the assault.

Mixed signals: Rahul Gandhi calls meets, yet firm on quitting

Rahul Gandhi has ended his self-imposed non-engagement with organisational matters since the Congress’ defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and convened meetings of leaders and AICC in-charges of poll-bound Haryana, Jharkhand and Maharashtra this week. However, he is still said to be firm on quitting as party president. The CWC could be convened soon to end the deadlock.

Editorial: Time to talk

Hurriyat Conference chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s call for dialogue is an olive branch that the Centre should accept. This is not the first time that Farooq has pointed to a path forward in Kashmir. His has been the moderate voice among Kashmir’s separatists. The Centre must not ignore these overtures.

At Ground Zero of AES, govt schemes have little impact

The Indian Express spoke to families of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome victims in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur and Vaishali, and found none of them had a toilet at home.Their lives have largely been untouched by state and central schemes, from health and nutrition to sanitation and social welfare. The AES outbreak has claimed the lives of over 130 children so far.

World Cup 2019: Seven teams compete to stay ahead in the knock-out race

Seven of the ten teams competing in the cricket World Cup are in contention to make it to the semifinals. The Indian team is placed at the third spot with nine points from five matches and will have to win all their remaining games to secure a spot. New Zealand tops with 11 points from six matches.

And finally…

A study by Corbett Tiger Reserve authorities claims that tigers, elephants and leopards have been killing one another. In the last five and a half years, 36 wild animals have been allegedly killed due to conflict with other wild animals.