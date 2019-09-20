Express daily briefing: Govt’s first move to allow foreign varsities to set up campuses here; gas leak in Mumbai; and more

Tiger count up but official photos show one in seven could just be a paper tiger

On July 29, the government announced its quadrennial tiger survey: 2,967 tigers nationwide and 2,462, almost 83%, of them photographed. This is a jump from the 2015 survey that counted 2,226 tigers and ostensibly photographed 1,635 — almost 73%. India’s tiger population is undoubtedly on the rebound. But official photos show that one of seven could be a paper tiger photographed twice; in some cases even thrice. Read Jay Mazoomdaar’s investigation here.

Under wraps so far: 252 habeas corpus pleas in J&K HC since August 5

In the last four weeks, a staggering 250 habeas corpus petitions have been filed in Jammu and Kashmir — almost six a day — by individuals challenging their detention by the government under the draconian Public Safety Act. This crucial information has been kept under wraps when the top court was hearing a clutch of petitions on the situation in the Valley. Kaunain Sheriff reports

Gas leak reported across Mumbai suburbs

A gas-like smell spread across western and eastern suburbs from Powai to Mira Road for a brief period till late Thursday, creating panic among residents. The BMC disaster cell said it received first reports of an “unknown odour’” at 10:45 pm from various parts of eastern suburbs after which nine fire engines were mobilised to find out the source of leakage.

Opinion: The Hindi scare

For a country that often ascribes all its ills to colonialism, it is strange that India needs to subscribe to a very European notion — one country, one language. The idea that a language represents a nation is one of colonialism’s gifts to us, writes Sowmya Dechamma

Motor Vehicles Act: States cut traffic fines but raised no objection at GoM

While some state governments have now objected to the steep increase in penalties for traffic violations, none of the states, including Gujarat, gave a dissent note or a verbal objection when a Group of Ministers, comprising state transport ministers, discussed the issue at multiple meetings held over two years. “All the states were totally on board,” said BJP leader Yoonus Khan, who chaired the GoM.

Govt’s first move to allow foreign universities to set up campuses here

Dusting off the then UPA government’s plan to set up campuses in India, the Narendra Modi government has introduced a provision in the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of India Bill to permit their entry and operation. The Bill, sources said, however carries a clause stating that the the new HEC can permit “highly-reputed foreign universities” to set up campuses in India reversing BJP’s earlier stand.

Explained: Why Modi is attending a special meet on climate on sidelines of UNGA

PM Narendra Modi will attend Monday’s high-profile special summit on climate aimed at identifying concrete and urgent solutions. But India has already said it was in no position to upgrade its climate action plan. Amitabh Sinha explains the need for a special summit, and what is expected to come out of Monday’s meeting.

And finally…

What began as 25 letters sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June, inviting him to Houston during his US visit, has now become a mega event, with $2.4 million collected by prominent Indian-American business leaders from 40 major donors and hundreds of smaller donors to host him at “Howdy, Modi!” on Sunday.