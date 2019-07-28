Express daily briefing: The story of a night during Assam floods; the life of Mirza Ghalib; and more

Exclusive: Let me hear them, says FM, on foreign investors affected by surcharge

The proposal to increase taxes on those with annual incomes of more than Rs 2 crore has rattled many foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). Holding out hope for them, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in an interview to Anil Sasi and P Vaidyanathan Iyer, said, “Without any commitment at this stage, I’m saying let me hear them.”

India moving: With migrants both political vote banks and easy targets, where do the numbers fit in?

In a country with a long and often violent history of sons-of-the-soil politics, migration is a politically fraught issue. But, how much of this is supported by the latest data on migration released by the Census of India? Ravish Tiwari & Hemang Kumar find out

The story of a night during Assam floods

As 80% of Assam was inundated, so was Dhubri District Jail. That meant turning a college into a jail in a couple of hours, escorting 409 prisoners through rising waters to it, in a town under a total blackout, and ensuring no one escaped. Tora Agrawala tells the story

Opinion: Bad tidings from Mumbai

When the Finance Minister says proudly that high taxes will affect less than 5,000 rich Indians, the signal she sends is that rich Indians deserve to be penalised. The government must not forget it was this handful of rich Indians who transformed India from an economic backwater into a country that now dares to dream of becoming an economic superpower, Tavleen Singh writes

Mirza Ghalib: Lines for a long journey

Even 150 years after his death, Mirza Ghalib remains the most quoted – or misquoted – poets in India. Rakhshanda Jalil looks at the life of the famed poet and the enduring relevance of his work

India’s deflating football

Six I-League sides have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and FIFA president Gianni Infantino, seeking their help in their clubs’ ‘fight for survival’. Mihir Vasavda writes why in the last decade, more football clubs in India have either shut shop or scaled down their operations than those who have entered — or stayed in — the top division.

Trump tells black lawmaker to clean up ‘rat and rodent infested’ district

President Donald Trump on Saturday denigrated a majority-black district represented by a congressional nemesis as a “disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess,” broadening a campaign against prominent critics of his administration that has exacerbated racial tensions.

And Finally…

The 19-year-old Alwar gangrape survivor, who is now a constable in the Rajasthan Police, said, “I will try to ensure that what happened to me doesn’t happen to any other girl.” The past months, she said, had been “very difficult” for the family and they had been forced to leave their home in Alwar.