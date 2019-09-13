Express daily briefing: Srinagar NIT students camp in NCR for job interviews, how world is losing fertile land, more

It has been over a month since NIT in Srinagar suspended classwork abruptly. With no update or assurance on when the institute will reopen, a group of final-year students decided to take matters into their own hands. About 70 students have been camping in a hostel in Ghaziabad for the last three weeks, at their own expense, to organise a placement drive. The final year class has 360 students of which 80 are from Jammu and Kashmir, mostly from the Valley.

Jharkhand Police said they dropped murder charges against the accused because it was “not a case of pre-meditated murder” and that Ansari died following a cardiac arrest, not just a head injury. However, an analysis of the chargesheet, key testimonies and case diaries raise questions about this conclusion.

Even cricket journalists aren’t as frequent visitors to the cricketarchive site as Shubman Gill. Every now and then, he would dig up obscure games that Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or Cheteshwar Pujara had played when they were at the U-16 or U-19 level. That curious boy with his delightful cocktail of innocence and ambition will now be sharing the same dressing room with them.

Maharashtra-owned MMTC Ltd has floated a tender for import of onions from “Pakistan, Egypt, China, Afghanistan or any other origin”, triggering criticism from farmers in the state. “How can they do this when our kharif crop is going to be harvested in just over a month’s time, after Diwali?” asked Raju Shetty, chairman of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghtana.

By next year, the average age of an Indian is expected to be 29 years but India’s youth will be able to do very little to push the economy upward if we fail to invest in universal quality education. Without a strong learning foundation at the primary level, there can be little or no improvement in higher education or skill development, writes Ashish Dhawan

Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden clashed with progressive challengers Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders on healthcare in a debate for White House nomination. Biden, who served as vice president for eight years under Barack Obama, said he would build on Obama’s landmark healthcare law and accused Warren and Sanders of wanting to tear it down

For the last two weeks, India has been hosting the meeting of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification, a major global agreement on issues related to land, in Greater Noida. As the meeting nears conclusion today, Amitabh Sinha explains what is causing desertification of land around the world, and what role does the Convention play in trying to combat it?

When the 2010 elections in the UK failed to deliver a decisive mandate, Conservative leader David Cameron reached out to former journalist Nick Clegg, who was heading the Liberal Democrats at the time, to form a coalition government. Clegg went on to become UK’s Deputy Prime Minister from 2010 to 2015. Clegg will be the guest at Express Adda this evening.