Express daily briefing: Shiv Sena hands Haryana poll ticket to man who attacked Umar Khalid; Ahead of offensive, Turkey says it strikes Syria-Iraq border; and more

65 days after lockdown, officials in Valley caution: Don’t call this ‘normal’

Over a week, The Indian Express spoke with more than a dozen bureaucrats and police officers in Srinagar, Shopian and Pulwama. Many have begun to say that the political imperative from New Delhi to sustain an “everything-is-normal” narrative is turning out to be challenging — and could even be counterproductive.

Thaw in chill, Beijing to Delhi: Xi’s visit is on

The official confirmation from China to India has been conveyed through diplomatic channels over the last 24 hours. This comes after a series of strong statements and moves that adversely impacted the bilateral space before the informal summit.

Congress couldn’t analyse poll defeat because Rahul walked away: Khurshid

Congress senior leader Salman Khurshid said it is high time the party “analyse the reasons” for its defeat in the recent Lok Sabha elections to understand the message of the verdict. He said the party could not carry out the analysis because Rahul Gandhi “walked away”, leaving a vacuum in the party.

Editorial: RSS replay

In a speech that paints a state of siege, from family to nation, Bhagwat’s description of lynchings stands out for its stark denial of a brutal reality. That these incidents of violence, most often in the name of the cow, have seen the targeting of poor and vulnerable Muslims, is documented in the videos shot and publicised by the perpetrators themselves.

Opinion: Mahatma for the last man

The fearless dissenter and village worker who had a plan to make the countryside hum with life — that is the Gandhi India needs, more than ever, writes Rajmohan Gandhi in our on-going series ‘Why I need Gandhi today’.

Shiv Sena hands Haryana poll ticket to man who attacked JNU’s Umar Khalid

Naveen Dalal, one of the two men accused of attacking Umar Khalid with a gun last year, is back in a new avatar — as the Shiv Sena’s candidate from Bahadurgarh for the Haryana Assembly polls on October 21. A self-proclaimed gau rakshak, Dalal said he joined the Sena 6 months ago because their ideologies on “nationalism and cow protection” matched.

Ahead of offensive, Turkey says it strikes Syria-Iraq border

Turkey’s military struck the Syrian-Iraqi border to prevent Kurdish forces from using the route to reinforce northeast Syria. Turkey says it is ready to advance into northeast Syria now that US has begun withdrawing troops from the Turkey-Syria border in an abrupt policy shift by President Trump.



Army sepoy arrested for raping daughter for months

A 42-year-old Army sepoy was arrested for allegedly raping and torturing his teenaged daughter for several months in Meerut. The victim decided to file a police complaint after her father allegedly tried to rape her younger sister too.



Explained: What we know about the universe — the science behind Physics Nobel Prize

This year, Canadian-American cosmologist James Peebles won one-half of the Nobel Prize for Physics and the other half went to Swiss astronomers Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz. While Peebles’ theoretical work helps us understand the evolution of the universe after the Big Bang, the Swiss astronomers received the prize for their discovery of an exoplanet that challenged preconceived ideas about planets.

And finally…

Saurabh Gade’s (the lookalike of Virat Kohli) life changed earlier this year when an MLA spotted him and roped him for a rally as he promised his voters that Kohli would be campaigning for him. Hoardings went up, the w ord spread about the May 25 rally that would have the Indian captain. Selfie and autograph hunters poured in and the 26-year-old’s presence with his impeccable Virat-like beard and spectacles ushered in fame.