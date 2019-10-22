Express Daily Briefing: Share of youngest workers in NREG begins to rise; bank strike today; more

Distress signal: Share of youngest workers in NREG begins to rise

Advertising

After a steady decline, India is seeing a rising trend of entry of young workers, (those between the ages of 18 and 30) under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Experts say the rise that happened after financial year 2017-18, could be a reflection of rural distress and lack of employment opportunities. The upward trend is a concern as in a growing economy, subsistence-level job guarantee should be a last resort for the young.

Exit polls call it for the BJP: NDA set to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana

Exit polls for the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, where votes were cast Monday, have predicted a sweep by the ruling BJP-led NDA. While the polls were unanimous in predicting the NDA’s fortunes, they varied in their projection of seats for rival alliances — some forecast a further dip in the Opposition tally from 2014. Maharashtra recorded a turnout of 59 per cent while Haryana saw 65 per cent voting.

Advertising

NCRB leaves out data on lynchings, khap and religious killings

The National Crime Records Bureau’s data on crime incidents across the country is now available, more than a year behind schedule. However, data collected under the new sub-heads of mob lynching, khap and religious killings have not been published. “This data was ready. Only the top brass would know the reason why it has not been published,” an official told The Indian Express.

Opinion | Don’t sing in Pilibhit

Does a prayer become objectionable because it is in Urdu, because God is invoked as Khuda and Allah? Twelve years after defending an Indian prayer on a foreign land, I am confronted with a similar incident in our country. The headmaster of a school in district Pilibhit of Uttar Pradesh allowed his students to sing a traditional Urdu prayer in their morning assembly, writes Tahir Mahmood.

US Congress panel to discuss Jammu and Kashmir today

With normal life affected for the 78th day in Jammu and Kashmir — main markets shut, public transport off the road, major political leaders under house arrest and internet still down — New Delhi is bracing for a critical assessment in Washington DC on Tuesday, where a US Congress panel will hold a hearing at the Capitol Hill. Sources told The Indian Express that while tough questions are expected from US Congressmen during the hearing, Delhi will watch the language used by US administration officials in their testimonies.

India vs South Africa: Bowled, beautiful

Pacers Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav run South Africa ragged to put India on the brink of a 3-0 series win. From that point of view, fast bowlers playing the lead in a Test series win against South Africa — a country where batsmen learn their cricket on fast and bouncy pitches — has made the success even more special.

Justin Trudeau projected to win elections but with minority govt

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s ruling Liberals will form a minority government, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp projected Monday after polls closed across the country. The Liberals were leading or elected in 146 out of 304 electoral districts that had reported results by about 10:30 pm (EDT). Trudeau needed to win 170 seats to secure a second majority government.

And finally…

The operations of public sector banks (PSBs) are likely to be affected today as two employees’ unions have decided to observe nation-wide strike to protest against the merger of 10 nationalised banks. However, officers and private sector banks are not part of this strike call.