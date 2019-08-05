Express daily briefing: Section 144 imposed in Srinagar, schools, colleges shut in Mumbai; and more

Top news on Monday morning.

Section 144 imposed in Srinagar; Mufti, Omar under house arrest

Amid confusion over the presence of massive security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, Section 144 was imposed in Srinagar late Sunday night and mainstream party leaders – NC leaders Omar and Farooq Abdullah, and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, among others – were placed under house arrest. Telephone, internet and cable TV services were entirely shut down.

Sources have told The Indian Express that the government has been exploring options to modify Article 35A, which confers special rights to the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir. A Cabinet meet will be held today. Follow the latest here.

Ayodhya mediation: Four proposals saw some light till talks failed

The mediation committee in the Ayodhya dispute till last minute tried to find a settlement. Intense talks were held towards the end of July with a tantalising hope that a “breakthrough” could be achieved. Based on detailed conversations with the sides involved, the Indian Express looks at the four proposals that saw some light.

Before jail over CSR, govt should have seen this data

The decision to amend the Companies Act and introduce harsh penalties including jail term for non-compliance on CSR, comes at a time when firms have successively improved their record on the front. As per data, in the last five year CSR spend of companies jumped from 70% to 90%. Sandeep Singh reports

Editorial: New Delhi, Old Line

Whatever lies behind the government’s decisions of the last few days — whether it is preparation for contentious and polarising constitutional change, or a strategic assertion of statehood in response to the cosying up of the US with Pakistan — the fallout in the Valley cannot be good. Without the support of the Kashmiri people, Delhi’s disconnect with the Valley can only increase. Once again the government at the Centre sends a message to the Valley: It alone will decide, no explanations.

Mumbai Rains: Schools, colleges shut; passengers stranded at railway stations

Amid heavy rainfall lashing Mumbai since Friday, schools and colleges have been ordered to be shut for the second time today. Several passengers were stranded at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and the Thane railway station as at least 18 trains have been cancelled or diverted.

Harsh Vardhan: ‘MCI was plagued by corruption, led to diminishing respect for medical profession’

In an exclusive interview with Abantika Ghosh, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan speaks on the NMC Bill being a historic reform, ending the corruption in MCI and why he thinks India is set to see a brain gain in the medical profession.

Maximum player: Rohit surpasses Gayle’s sixes record, India beat Windies

Rohit Sharma’s sublime 67 and Krunal Pandya’s all-round performance helped India beat West Indies by 22 runs through DLS method in the rain affected second T20 Sunday. Rohit also broke Chris Gayle’s record of most sixes in T20 internationals, hitting 3 sixes to take his tally to 107. With this win, India has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

And finally…

The Western and Central Railways have introduced a new Biometric Token System (BTS) that seeks to streamline the process of boarding unreserved coaches. Issued 3 hours before the train leaves, these tokens ensure only genuine passengers get on and cuts out ‘reservation’ by touts.