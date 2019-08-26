Express daily briefing: Modi, Trump to meet today; Assam BJP in distress over NRC; and more

Indian shuttler P V Sindhu created history Sunday by becoming the first Indian to win the World Badminton Championship title. In the titular match, Sindhu handed Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara a crushing defeat, winning the game by 21-7, 21-7. Sindhu now has five world championship medals — no women’s singles player has more.

Kashmir is likely to be discussed when PM Narendra Modi meets US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit today. The meeting comes after Trump’s repeated offers of mediation in Kashmir. India has politely but firmly declined the offer, calling it an ‘internal matter’. In today’s meeting, Trump wants to know how India plans to reduce regional tensions and uphold the respect for human rights in Kashmir, US officials said. Shubhajit Roy reports.

With the Supreme Court set to hear P Chidamabaram’s plea for anticipatory bail in the money laundering case being probed by the ED today, the agency is likely to tell the court that the Financial Intelligence Unit has “given specific inputs” that the former finance minister and his co-conspirators “had accounts/valuable properties in Argentina, Austria, British Virgin Island, France, Greece, Malaysia, Monaco, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, Spain and Sri Lanka”, it is learnt.

In a city like Delhi, which is known for its ego and tu jaanta nahi mein kaun hoon, Arun ji, for all the heights he’d reached, made sure to communicate with consideration, even when you were wrong, and especially when he knew he was right, Nirmala Sitharaman writes, mentioning that if mentorship is the hallmark of a political career, she has had the best.

With 5 days left for the NRC to be released, the BJP leaders in Assam are becoming increasingly anxious over speculation that a large number of “illegal foreigners” will enter the final list while a considerable number of Hindus will be excluded. The ABVP and the Hindu Jagran Manch have even held demonstrations across Assam.

India’s current economic slowdown is showing because of consumption spending clearly falling, be it on cars or Rs 5 biscuit packs. Consumption is driven by investment, which relies on long term prospective yields. Harish Damodaran explains how the investor confidence in Indian market fell over the years and why the government should look at more long term public investment to overcome the crisis.

Just after the 1965 war with Pakistan, four of India’s finest painters M F Husain, Krishen Khanna, Ram Kumar and Tyeb Mehta, were invited to “witness” the border areas. They saw and drew how bodies of the enemy had to be buried quickly in shallow graves, and there would be wolves and other animals who would pull those out at night. Khanna, the only living member of the group, shares details of the trip with Seema Chisti.

Hong Kong police said they arrested 36 people, the youngest aged 12, after violence during anti-government demonstrations escalated as protesters hurled Molotov cocktails at security forces who responded with water cannons and tear gas. Sunday’s protests saw some of the fiercest clashes between the police and protesters.

And finally…

In Maharashtra’s Akola district, a community-led cleanliness drive spearheaded by the then DM Astik Kumar Pandey has brought the Morna river back to life. Its mud-caked banks are lined with 182 new solar lights, and the area, which was once an open defecation spot, is slowly transforming into a jogging track.