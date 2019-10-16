Express daily briefing: SC judge refuses to recuse from land acquisition case; 3 PMC bank depositors die within 24 hours; more

Justice Arun Mishra, heading a Constitution Bench on the land acquisition Act, took strong exception to demands for his recusal. His recusal was sought on the grounds that he heads a Bench meant to re-examine a judgment that he had himself given in 2018. Refusing to “budge”, Justice Mishra said, “My conscience is clear.”

Over three weeks after the RBI moved against PMC Bank for various irregularities, and imposed a curb on withdrawals, three of the cooperative bank’s account-holders, including a man who had lost his job with the defunct Jet Airways in April, died over the last 24 hours in Mumbai. Two of the deaths have been attributed to heart attacks while the third death was that of a doctor, who was “suffering from depression” and committed suicide, police said.

Sugar baron Ratnakar Gutte, who is contesting the polls while in judicial custody in an Enforcement Directorate case, has installed a hoarding in Gangakhed in Parbhani, declaring himself as the “official” candidate of the “Rashtriya Samaj Paksha-Bharatiya Janata Party-RPI(A)” alliance. Associated with the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, an ally of the ruling BJP, Gutte has filed his nomination as an Independent candidate.

Researchers have looked for answers, and the generally accepted theory is that the idea of mathematics prize never occurred to Alfred Nobel. The Nobel Prize in various fields has recognised mathematicians and mathematics-related work on several occasions though. One popular myth they discount is that Alfred Nobel disliked mathematicians because one of them had an affair with his wife — for, Nobel never married.

Even as the Supreme Court struck down as unconstitutional an amendment to the Constitution establishing the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) four years ago, it seems the NJAC is back with a vengeance. The recommendation and appointment of judges has been taken over by a “new NJAC” and without any apparent protest, writes retired SC Justice Madan B Lokur.

The US House passed three bills aimed at showing its support for pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. One of the bills condemns China’s intrusions into Hong Kong and the other is an annual review of whether Hong Kong is autonomous from Beijing to justify its special trading status. China has threatened to retaliate if the Bills are passed by the Senate.

Two minutes remained, India – trailing by a goal – earned a corner, and Adil Khan headed it home. Looking at those celebrations, one could’ve been forgiven for assuming India had rolled over their opponents, ranked 83 places below them, when actually it was the other way round. Bangladesh did not exactly rollover India, the match ended 1-1, but they very nearly pulled off a seemingly impossible result.

While scanning baggage at Delhi’s IGI Airport Tuesday, security personnel got suspicious when they spotted images of 12 birds in shoe boxes kept inside a passenger’s bag. While the passenger, a 24-year-old Uzbekistan national, claimed they were soft toys, officials checked the boxes to find 12 unconscious parrots.