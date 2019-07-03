Express daily briefing: Rohit Sharma’s century leads India to semis, How Mumbai’s response to rains has changed since 2005; and more

Advertising

Mumbai rains 2005 vs 2019: Response to disasters come a long way

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai over the last two days may have triggered memories of the July 26, 2005 deluge. But this time, the Maximum City has responded differently. From clearly drafted standard operation protocol for disaster management, to social media warnings and IMD alerts, Mumbai’s response to disasters has come a long way since 2005.

On Budget table: Likely tax breaks for companies that invest, generate jobs

During the Union Budget presentation on July 5, the government is expected to announce incentives including tax sops for companies that make capital investments in a time-bound manner and generate jobs in view of pushing private sector investment and job creation in the economy.

Indore BJP in a huddle; HC orders razing of building at centre of row

On the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi disapproved of Akash Vijayvargiya’s conduct, the Indore BJP, which celebrated his release from jail, went into a huddle. The High Court has allowed officials to continue with the demolition process of the building at the centre of the controversy.

Editorial: After the hand-pump

MP Sunny Deol seems to have confused his new role with being a movie star. In politics, there are no ‘stand-ins.’ Being an MP carries with it an expectation of accountability, one that demands slightly more than a sunny disposition, dhai kilo ka haath and an enthusiastic line producer to do the actual work.

Rs 200 for last rites, Rs 25,000 for house: TMC men’s cut money rate list

From Rs 200 for last rites to Rs 25,000 for house – these are the “fixed rates” charged from people by grassroot TMC leaders to avail benefits of specific central and state run schemes in West Bengal. Ravik Bhattacharya and Santanu Chowdhury speak to residents in 12 villages across Hooghly, Bardhaman and Birbhum, to find a deep sense of anger and despair at the “system” where this practice of “cut money” has become a norm.

Riding on Rohit’s fourth century, India in World Cup semifinals

During his match-winning knock of 104 against Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma’s six on a lofted straight drive against Mustafizur Rehman was easily the shot of the day. Sriram Veera writes how Sharma’s incredible balance and stillness at the crease allows him to belt those graceful lofts over the head of the bowler.

Auto industries visionary leader passes away

Lee Iacocca, a charismatic US auto industry executive and visionary, who gave America the Ford Mustang and Chrysler minivan, and was celebrated for saving Chrysler from going out of business, died at the age of 94.

And finally…

In Goa, a video of a cow playing “holding midfielder” went viral Monday morning with United Sports Club in Mardol wondering if she should be felicitated. The cow, holding on to the ball, and playing the state’s favourite sport, won thousands of hearts.