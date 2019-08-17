Express daily briefing: Restrictions to be relaxed in Jammu and Kashmir, Arun Jaitley’s condition critical and more

Jammu and Kashmir: Landlines from today, schools re-open next week

Moving to relax restrictions imposed in the Valley after the state’s special status was revoked on August 5, the J&K administration announced that communication lines will be restored in a phased manner, starting with landline phones over the weekend, and schools will resume functioning from Monday. Public transport is also likely to start plying gradually.

Arun Jaitley’s condition critical; Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath visit him at AIIMS

Former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley is in “critical” condition and a team of multidisciplinary doctors is supervising his treatment at AIIMS, reports news agency PTI. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Jaitley around 11.30 pm Friday, an hour after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath went to the hospital to enquire about his health.

At UNSC meet on J&K, China makes some noise, India rebuts

Following the UNSC’s “informal consultations” on J&K, China’s envoy to the UN Zhang Jun said members were “concerned about the human rights situation there and also it’s the general view that parties concerned should refrain from taking any unilateral action that might further aggravate the tension”. Rebutting this, India’s Permanent UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin said Zhang was trying to pass off his own remarks as “the will of the international community”.

P B Mehta writes: The long disarm of the law

The constitutionality and wisdom of rendering Article 370 irrelevant to Kashmir can be debated. But no matter which side of the debate you are on, the spectre of the Indian legal system abdicating its responsibility to protect the liberties of ordinary Indians should alarm all of us. The senior counsel who claim custodianship of our Constitution are missing in leading the charge in the public sphere for liberty and rule of law in Kashmir,

Kumaraswamy got phones of MLAs tapped, says probe

Just weeks after the Congress-JD(S) coalition government fell in Karnataka, the state has plunged into another political turmoil as an inquiry into the tapping of phone conversations of Bengaluru’s current Commissioner of Police and airing of clips to media has revealed that phones of several politicians, bureaucrats and journalists were tapped in recent months during former CM H D Kumaraswamy’s tenure. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has called for a probe.

In Marathwada, Maharashtra govt plans Rs 16,000-crore grid for piped water

Facing cyclical drought, the arid Marathwada region of central India, where water scarcity is acute, has now been promised a network of giant pipelines running thousands of kilometres to connect the region’s 11 major reservoirs, punctuated by water treatment plants and pumping stations, to provide piped drinking water to every village household three years from now, Kavitha Iyer reports.

Movie reviews: Mission Mangal may be a better watch than Batla House

With Akshay as the brightest moon in Mission Mangal, around which the satellites (his co-stars) revolve, the film sets about giving each of the team a backstory, writes movie critic Shubhra Gupta as she rates it two and a half stars. SG, meanwhile, has given John Abraham’s Batla House one and a half stars, after finding the film flat. The background score is used to inject drama into everything, she writes.

And finally…

Actor Peter Fonda, the son of Hollywood legend Henry Fonda, who became a movie star in his own right after both writing and starring in the counter-culture classic Easy Rider, has died at the age of 79.