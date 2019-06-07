Express daily briefing: Rahul in Wayanad today, FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off and more

Among southern states, Tamil Nadu tops voluntary Hindi learning

Even as DMK protested against the three-language formula proposed in the draft National Education Policy, forcing a revision, latest data from the Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha, a Chennai-based society established by Mahatma Gandhi in 1918, show that there has been a nearly six-fold increase in the number of students appearing for Hindi language courses.

Thank you trip: Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad today

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is in Wayanad on a three-day trip to thank the people of the constituency for electing him to Parliament. This is Rahul’s first visit to the constituency since the Lok Sabha elections.

Editorial: Eye on growth

As the RBI cut repo rate by 25 bps for the third consecutive time this year, the message is clear: inflation remains contained, while the slowdown in economic activity is deeper than what was believed. Further rate cuts though will depend on the extent of the growth slowdown and the trajectory of inflation. Also, its impact on economic activity depends on banks transmitting it to borrowers.

Let the games begin!

The FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off Friday in France, with the host nation playing South Korea at 12.30 am IST (Saturday). There are 24 countries taking part in the World Cup, which will be played in nine cities over the next month in France. The finals will be held on July 7 in the city on Lyon.

Explained: Why Cabinet Committees are formed

The Union government released the composition of eight Cabinet Committees, including two new ones — one on Investment, the other on Employment and Skill Development. PM Modi constitutes the Standing Committees of the Cabinet to ensure the minister-in-charge of a ministry disposes of “all business allotted to a department under” him or her.

Once a Hilsa trove, this Gujarat village now struggles to find catch

Till five years ago, villagers in Bhadbhut village in Gujarat’s Bharuch district could catch up to 100 Hilsa fish a day from the Narmada. Last year, the average daily catch never exceeded 10. What is the reason for the depleting numbers? Avinash Nair visits the area to find out why a local delicacy is nearly lost.

Japan’s ‘hikikomori’ already faced stigma. After knifings, they’re feared

Following last week’s stabbings, investigators are grasping for answers to what could possibly have driven someone to commit such a horrific act. They have zeroed in on the fact that the accused could have been an extreme recluse. Who are the ‘hikikomori’?

And finally…

The ICC has asked MS Dhoni to remove the Indian Army insignia on his gloves, saying it excedes the number of logos permitted. His fans, however, are appealing with #DhoniKeepTheGlove trending on social media.