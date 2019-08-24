Express daily briefing: Rahul Gandhi to visit Valley today, Arun Jaitley’s health deteriorates, more

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with a delegation of top opposition leaders will visit Srinagar on Saturday to “see the ground situation in the state”, where restrictions have been in place since the first week of August. However, hours after their decision was announced, the J&K administration asked political leaders “to cooperate and not visit Srinagar”. Stay tuned with the latest updates here.

The key takeaway from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s many measures announced ‘to boost the economy’ is that the government is seized of the slowing economy, and is willing to roll back some decisions and correct some others, that have had an adverse impact on sentiments. In a crisis of confidence, this is a step towards regaining trust.

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley’s health has deteriorated, according to a report in news agency PTI. He has been in AIIMS since August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. The hospital, however, has not issued any bulletin on his health since August 10.

The Modi-Macron bromance could not have come at a more critical time for the two countries. As they come to terms with the breakdown of the post-War order, India and France recognise the urgency of constructing coalitions that can provide a measure of stability in an increasingly unstable world, writes C. Raja Mohan in an opinion column.

The Centre has reached out to two former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, raising the possibility of re-opening some space for political dialogue in the Valley, according to highly placed sources. While Omar is currently at Hari Niwas Palace, Mehbooba is at the Chashme Shahi in Srinagar.

Emboldened by the UAE’s backing of India’s move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today to strengthen the strategic ties. Modi will also receive the ‘Order of Zayed’ — the highest civilian decoration conferred by the UAE government — during this visit.

The Kitchen struggles to keep a narrative tone, transitioning from jaunty to dark and back again for no obvious reason. Its three main leads try their best to keep up, but as the film enters more serious territory, bringing in some Jew jewellers and Italian Brooklyn gangs, there is no explanation or pondering over their changing motivations, writes columnist Shalini Langar.

A filtering system that can treat about 32,000 litres of water a day at Tirunelveli’s Poolankulam village has won its District Collector, Sandeep Nanduri, an award in the category ‘Implementation of Central Schemes’ at the first The Indian Express Excellence in Governance Awards. Tap to read how his simple idea has saved this parched village in Tamil Nadu.