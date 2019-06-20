Express Daily Briefing: President to address Parliament today; govt to roll out IMEI database to track stolen mobiles; and more

Sexual harassment case: Police reinstate husband, kin of CJI complainant

Four months after they were suspended, the husband and brother-in-law of the woman who had accused CJI Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment have been reinstated in the Delhi Police. The departmental inquiry against them, however, is still pending. The CJI has been given a clean chit in the case by an in-house panel.

Beed: Zero rabi crop, bone dry wells, serial hunger strikes in despair

Groundwater depletion has hit alarming levels in Maharashtra’s Marathwada, compounding the distress from years of truant monsoons and a deepening credit crisis. Wells and borewells here are now bone dry, and the absence of sustainable irrigation facilities felt more acutely than ever before.

President Ram Nath Kovind to address joint session of Parliament today

The customary address by the President will be followed by proceedings in both Houses.The Budget Session commenced Monday amid chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ as members of the 17th Lok Sabha were administered oath.

Opinion: The next structural change

The renewed pitch for “One Nation One Election,” if understood in terms of process improvement, or reforms, makes eminent sense. Simultaneous polls are needed to address distortions in the electoral system, writes Akhilesh Mishra.

In J&K, officials to spend time with people, among them

About 4,500 officers of Jammu and Kashmir state administration, from Principal Secretaries to entry-level gazetted officers, will visit every panchayat in the state, stay overnight, and spend two days listening to the grievances of the people. The program, which will start on June 20, will last for a week.

US tells India it is mulling caps on H-1B visas: report

The US has told India it is considering caps on H-1B work visas for nations that force foreign companies to store data locally, according to a report in Reuters. The warning comes as trade tensions between the countries resulted in tit-for-tat tariff actions in recent weeks. India’s $150 billion IT sector will be most affected by the move, including TCS and Infosys.

Now track your stolen mobile: Govt ready to roll out IMEI database

The Telecom Ministry has come up with a solution to curtail rampant theft of mobile phones. It is ready to roll out a Central Equipment Identity Register that will track the IMEI number — a 15-digit number that uniquely identifies each mobile device — so that it can block a stolen mobile from accessing any network in the future.

And finally…

The Himalayan glaciers are melting twice as fast since the start of this century, and have lost the equivalent of more than a vertical foot-and-a-half of ice each year since 2000, a new study has found.