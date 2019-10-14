Express daily briefing: PMC depositors stare at broken lives; Nearly 4,500 J&K students avail PM’s scholarship scheme; and more

Advertising

More curbs in Ayodhya as hearings end this week

The Ayodhya administration has tightened curbs imposed under Section 144 till December 10, with hearings in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit slated to conclude Thursday in the Supreme Court. The latest order prohibits the use of unmanned aerial vehicles in the area without permission. It also bars boating in the district and the sale and manufacture of firecrackers. The order has been sent to all senior officials of the district.

PMC depositors stare at broken lives: ‘Nowhere to go for help’

Three weeks after RBI slapped restrictions on Mumbai-based PMC Bank for various irregularities, including the Rs 6200-crore stuck with the HDIL group promoted by the Wadhawans, its account-holders are struggling with bankruptcy and medical emergencies. They hope the government will intervene to ensure they get back their money and take action against those who brought the bank down.

Nearly 4,500 J&K students avail PM’s scholarship scheme — highest in 6 years

Close to 4500 students from Jammu and Kashmir have taken admission in undergraduate courses at colleges across the country under the Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) this year – the highest in six years. PMSSS is a merit-based programme launched by the UPA-II government in 2011-2012, which offers admission to students from J&K in colleges across the country and pays for their tuition, books and other incidentals.

Opinion: Xi’s 100-year promise

India’s priority in seeking good relations with China is no different from her interest in seeking good relations with other global powers — to secure a global and regional environment conducive to India’s own economic development, writes Sanjaya Baru

Explained: Why Lok Sabha is still 543

Last week, former Union Minister and Congress leader Jitin Prasada said the number of Lok Sabha seats should be rationalised on the basis of population. As per Article 81, the composition of the Lower House should represent changes in population. But it has remained more or less the same since the delimitation carried out based on the 1971 Census. Ritika Chopra explains why it was frozen.

Sourav Ganguly poised to be the new BCCI president

Sourav Ganguly is poised to be the new BCCI president. It is learnt that the BCCI members, who met in Mumbai on Sunday, have unanimously nominated the former India captain to take charge of the board. The Indian Express understands that Brijesh Patel is going to be the IPL governing council chairman. The members will meet again on Monday morning to finalise the candidates for the posts of secretary and treasurer.

Patna Corporation admitted it failed, told HC before rains: ‘Functioning in primitive way’

Barely 3 months before parts of Bihar’s capital city went under for days in the worst case of water-logging recorded since the floods of 1975, the Patna Municipal Corporation had displayed unusual honesty. In a counter-affidavit admitted in the Patna High Court, it said the city is “problematic” which is suffering from a “false urban memory syndrome” in which there is “reverence for old times and scorn to the new”.

And Finally…

In Peddapalli district of Telangana, hundreds of government employees gather in 263 villages at 6 am every Friday to clean, clear garbage, dig soak pits, build community toilets, and plant trees. This practice — called “Swachh Shukravar” (Clean Friday) in Peddapalli — won it the first place in the national Swachh Sarvekshan 2019 conducted recently.