Express daily briefing: PM Modi returns with Mann ki Baat, India take on England in World Cup today

Modi II, Budget I: Come July 5, eyes on plan to revive growth

Expected to outline the economic trajectory of the new NDA govt, the Union Budget, come July 5, will be watched as much for any big ideas to kickstart growth as the government’s patchy record on fiscal prudence. As the newly appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gears up to present the Union Budget for 2019-20, Aanchal Magazine, Anil Sasi do the maths.

PM Modi returns with Mann ki Baat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 11 AM Sunday through his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann ki Baat’. This will be his first radio address after leading the BJP to a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

Opinion: I wish PM Modi had pointed out that without rule of law there can be no democracy

In the past few years, cow vigilantism has given a whole new facet to rule by the mob. The vigilantes have mostly got away with what they did. Inevitably, now that Narendra Modi’s mandate is bigger than the one that he got last time, many of his supporters see it is as sanction for them to carry on with their violent activities, writes Tavleen Singh.

India vs England match preview: Fly in the ointment

As India face hosts England in Birmingham on Sunday, the question remains whether their soft underbelly, the middle order, will trip and topple them. Sriram Veera writes about how India’s middle order — No.4 and No.5 — has not inspired confidence in an otherwise well-rounded and unbeaten team.

Next chapter of abandoned 2-year-old ‘Gudiya’

Found abandoned in a sugarcane field in UP two years ago, can Gudiya — who miraculously survived, heat, hunger and stab wounds, beat the odds and see another miracle? Amil Bhatnagar and Mallica Joshi on the next chapter for Gudiya

Sunday eye: A Kolkata magician’s death puts the spotlight on his art

A magician died in Kolkata, trying to replicate American stuntman Harry Houdini’s famous escape act. Is it a sign of the flailing fortune of magic in India? Premankur Biswas, Santanu Chowdhury find out.

Auli weddings: Guptas fined Rs 2.5 lakh for littering, open defecation

After the five-day wedding extravaganza of the controversial Gupta family in Auli, the Joshimath municipality has fined them Rs 2.5 lakh for littering and open defecation. The hotel where the Rs 200 crore wedding took place has been fined Rs 25,000. Uttarakhand HC ordered the Guptas to deposit Rs 3 crore to the District Magistrate of Chamoli for restoration after the event.

And finally…

An Uttar Pradesh woman who named her child ‘Narendra Damodardas Modi’ blames a journalist cousin for perpetrating a “fraud”. “I don’t even know much about the PM,” she says. The child, it now turns out, was born on May 12, not 23 – the election results day. She now wants a new name for her son — Aftab Alam Mohd Modi. More simply, Aftab.