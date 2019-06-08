Express daily briefing: PM Modi leaves for Maldives, Imran Khan writes to resolve disputes with India and more

PM Narendra Modi begins second term with visits to Maldives, Sri Lanka

Advertising

Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to the Maldives and Sri Lanka today in his first bilateral visit in his second term. With an eye on China’s proactive moves in the Indian Ocean region, India will strengthen partnerships with at least two key projects worth Rs 180 crore in the Maldives.

Imran Khan writes to PM Modi, seeks to resolve all disputes for stability

In a bid to normalise relations with India, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has written to PM Modi, advocating working on issues such as peace in the South Asian region and resolution to the J&K dispute. The letter, however, makes no proposal for a meeting at the SCO summit in Bishkek on June 13 and 14.

Advertising

If Rahul wants to leave, he should find right person: Moily

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily has urged party chief Rahul Gandhi not to leave his post before putting it back on the right lines. Speaking to Manoj C G, he also warned that “inaction” will be very “costly for the Congress”.

Five years ago, Aligarh accused was booked for rape of his daughter

A day after two people were arrested for the murder of a two-year-old girl in Aligarh, police told The Indian Express that one of them had earlier been arrested for the alleged rape of his own seven-year-old daughter, and was out on bail.

Editorial: Continuity & change

As Modi 2.0 takes centrestage, a new push towards foreign policy is underway where India looks towards BIMSTEC, moving away from SAARC. With PM Modi at the helm of affairs and his trusted lieutenant S Jaishankar in MEA, the two are set to steer the Indian diplomacy in a new direction. As PM reaches the Maldives, and the Foreign Minister is in Bhutan, the shift is becoming visible.

Islamic State man from Kerala tells family he wants to return

Firoz alias Firozkhan, a 25-year-old from Kerala who is believed to be fighting for the Islamic State in Syria, has expressed his desire to return home after the fall of the terror outfit’s so-called caliphate in that country. He told his family over a phone call that the IS members in Syria were living in “utter poverty, fighting for food”.

Weekend reviews: What can’t be said it written

Raj Kamal Jha’s fifth and latest novel, The City and The Sea, takes us through a fascinating journey of binaries, writes acclaimed Malayalam author N S Madhavan, adding that the layers upon layers of his new novel dress the collective wound of a nation. Ram Sarangan, meanwhile, describes Joanne Ramos’ The Farm as an intriguing debut novel that explores the toxic remains of the American dream.

And finally…

Bhutan’s lower house of parliament has voted to scrap laws criminalising homosexuality. The amendment to the penal code passed the 44-member National Assembly with just a single dissenting vote.