Express daily briefing: Persian Gulf on boil; fights break out over water in Ranchi, and more

Persian Gulf on boil, Navy starts escorting Indian merchant ships

Amid heightened tensions in the Persian Gulf after the shooting down of an unmanned US drone, the Indian Navy has deployed its warships in the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf to reassure Indian vessels operating and transiting in the region. The Navy said it has also begun aerial surveillance in the area.

In Rajya Sabha, all eyes on JD(U) as Opposition seeks to stall triple talaq Bill

The Opposition hopes to stall the triple talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha by demanding that it be referred to a Select Committee for legislative scrutiny. The fate of the Bill depends on what position three parties take — JD(U), TRS and YSR Congress Party — when it is tabled in the Upper House.

In thirsty Ranchi, stabbings, fights break out over water

With erratic rainfall and lack of groundwater recharge, the water crisis in Ranchi is very much persistent, as a result, scuffles during summers are not so uncommon with each person desperate to hoard maximum water. Recently, a mere argument over water sharing resulted in a fracas with four people being stabbed.

Opinion: Pakistan’s First Lady

If there is anyone in Pakistan’s history who is bypassed by state historians, it is the wife of Pakistan’s first prime minister Liaquat Ali Khan, Begum Ra’ana, writes columnist Khaled Ahmed. He remembers the first lady as the top diplomat-scholar who devoted her life to the upliftment of women in Pakistan and upheld the idea of a secular democracy even in her last days.

Odisha: BJD, BJP propose former Atal aide for RS, Congress calls it secret deal

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik initially said his party will nominate BJP’s Ashwini Baishnab, a former IAS officer from Odisha who was private secretary to Vajpayee when he was the prime minister. The announcement, however, led to confusion on party membership of Baishnab and Patnaik clarified that BJD will “support” the candidature of Baishnab.

SC stops Kandi road work inside Rajaji tiger reserve

The Supreme Court has ordered that further construction of the Kandi road inside Uttarakhand’s Rajaji tiger reserve be stopped forthwith and issued notice to the state government. The Indian Express had reported on May 14, 2019 that the state government had diverted land for the project without seeking approval from statutory authorities.

Kabir Singh movie review: In the mood for misogyny

Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh has been the big release for this week, but to watch a character like Kabir Singh, who thinks that going through life yelling and shouting, assuaging his raging libido with crass directness, basically being a sexist so-and-so, is an acceptable thing, plonks the viewer squarely in a place of conflict. On the other hand, Nadine Labaki’s Capernaum could be a good watch. It shows us that children, even in the most desperate circumstances, have enormous resilience, movie critic Shubhra Gupta writes.

Riddled with identity crises and conspiracy theories, Afghanistan will aim to stay afloat against India in Southampton today. Here’s a preview ahead of the World Cup clash at 3 pm.