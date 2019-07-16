Express Daily Briefing: Pakistan opens airspace for Indian flights, India’s progress on 5G rollout, and more

Dissenting voices in Govt: Surcharge on rich may well end up hurting investment

A section within the Central government is of the view that the Budget proposal slapping a higher surcharge on the super rich will have the “most deleterious” impact on investments in the country and discourage the inflow of high quality human capital that India was just beginning to attract. Sunny Verma, Anil Sasi report

Closed since Balakot airstrike, Pakistan opens its airspace for Indian flights

Pakistan opened its airspace for all civilian traffic on Tuesday morning, news agency PTI reported. Post Balakot airstrike, Pakistan had kept only two of the 11 routes open, both of which passed through the southern region. The move is expected to give a major relief to Air India, which suffered a huge financial loss of around Rs 491 crore due to the closure

SIT detains Congress MLA Roshan Baig in IMA jewels ponzi scam

The special investigation team probing the multi-crore IMA Jewels ponzi scam in Karnataka detained Congress MLA Roshan Baig when he was about to board a chartered plane from the Bengaluru International Airport last night.

Opinion: The greatest game

The story of cricket’s most nerve-wracking game ever, the 2019 World Cup final, is destined to live forever. Team England with medals around their necks showcased the human capacity to move on from deeply disturbing trauma and rationalise setbacks as stepping stones on the way to dizzy heights.

5G rollout: How far has India progressed

In February last year, Airtel and Huawei conducted a lab trial for 5G during which a user throughput of 3 Gbps was achieved. However, not much has moved since then. A committee of the telecom ministry recently cleared the proposal to allow Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio to conduct 5G spectrum trial from next month onwards for a period of three months.

Animal underpasses on Maharashtra highway a life-saver, tigers regular users

A report by Wildlife Institute of India (WWI) scientist Bilal Habib and his team shows that over March, April and May, 17 different species of animals started using nine underpasses along with the 16-km patch of forest on the Maharashtra side of the NH-44 highway — including T1, a tiger from the Pench reserve.

BJP MLA Surendra Singh: ‘Muslim men keep 50 women, have 1,050 kids’

BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district, Surendra Singh, has triggered another controversy with his purported remarks on Muslim men. In a video being circulated on social media, he had said, “A Muslim man can keep 50 women and father 1,050 children. This is no tradition but an animalistic tendency. Naturally, if you have two, three or four children, that is not an issue.”

And finally…

In a first, doctors at AIIMS have completed the first phase of a herbal drug trial to treat superficial wounds. The drug, AYUSH C1 Oil, used by the tribal population to treat wounds, has been tried on 30 patients who visited AIIMS and were found to be effective.