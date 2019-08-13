Express daily briefing: Pakistan goes to UNSC; Trump policy favours wealthier immigrants for green cards; and more

Sorry girls, no new dress, no ice cream. Eid Mubarak

On Eid, The Indian Express’ Srinagar Bureau Chief Bashaarat Masood writes: Today is Eid. It has been 10 days since I left home last. I couldn’t buy a new dress for Nouma nor did I get ice cream for Sameeha. I couldn’t even call them and wish them on Eid. I don’t know anything about my daughters, I don’t know how they feel, I don’t know how they celebrated Eid or did they celebrate at all.

Pakistan goes to UNSC, its chief Poland puts it bluntly: Find bilateral solution to J&K

Putting a lid on Pakistan’s attempts to raise issue over J&K at the United Nations Security Council, Poland — which currently holds the UNSC presidency — has made it clear that Delhi and Islamabad should find a solution “bilaterally”. Speaking to The Indian Express, Poland’s ambassador to India Adam Burakowski said, “Poland hopes that both countries can work out a mutually beneficial solution bilaterally.”

Kerala toll 85, Pune 43; IMD predicts fresh spell of active monsoon

After 85 deaths and a respite in the rainfall, as the flood-hit Kerala people began to return to their homes, the IMD on Monday predicted another bout of active showers in the state over the next two days. Meanwhile, the flood toll in Maharashtra’s Pune division reached 43, whereas the number of people displaced has gone up to 4.34 lakh.

Opinion: The economy devil we don’t know

There is a fundamental problem of demand today. At the core of it is incomes that aren’t rising enough. India traditionally never had this problem, but that changed three years ago, especially after demonetisation. Since then, not only have household savings come down but consumption is also feeling the pinch. Sales drop in passenger vehicles in the last one year signal to the spread of this demand slowdown, writes Harish Damodaran.

Tribals made to drink urine in custody, four MP policemen suspended

In Madhya Pradesh, five young men, all tribals, were arrested when they allegedly assaulted a police officer. Later, while in custody, they were allegedly assaulted by the cops and made to drink urine when they asked for water. Following the incident, four policemen have been suspended and a departmental inquiry initiated against them.

Explained: How a project to link rivers has divided BJP-ruled Maharashtra, Gujarat

On July 31, Maharashtra walked out of two river interlinking projects with Gujarat, citing an impasse over the water-sharing arrangement. The central government had earlier identified these projects as priority links. What led to the disagreement between the two BJP-ruled states? Sandeep A Ashar explains.

Trump policy favours wealthier immigrants for green cards

Making it tougher for immigrants to become US citizens, the Trump administration said that those seeking public benefits, like food stamp or housing assistance, could be denied a Green Card. According to the new rule, the US wants immigrants who can support themselves, not those who “depend on public resources to meet their needs.”

And finally…

On August 7, a video of NSA Ajit Doval sharing food with locals outside closed shops in Shopian district went viral on social media. But now, Mansoor Ahmad Magray, one of the men in the video, says he did not realise he was chatting with the NSA. “If I had known that I was to meet Doval, I would not have gone, even if they had dragged me along,” Mangray said.