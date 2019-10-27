Express Daily Briefing: On Diwali, the Ramayana shows us light; How a Kerala school on brink of closure is now among most sought after; and more

Haryana: Khattar, Dushyant oath today; father Ajay gets Tihar break

Advertising

Dushyant Chautala’s father Ajay Chautala, who is serving a 10-year sentence in Delhi’s Tihar jail, was granted 14 days’ furlough on Saturday. The JJP founder and his father, former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, have been in prison since 2013 after being convicted of corruption, criminal conspiracy, and forgery in the JBT teachers’ recruitment scam.

Tussle over Maharashtra CM’s post: Uddhav ups ante, threatens to explore some ‘other options’

In his first meeting with the party’s newly elected legislators, Uddhav Thackeray reportedly said that the Sena is aiming to hold the CM chair for half of the government’s five-year term and that the party could explore other options if the BJP doesn’t relent to its demand. The BJP, however, refused to cede any ground, with a senior party functionary saying there is “no question of giving CM post to Sena”.

Advertising

On Diwali, the Ramayana shows us light, as well as warns us against darkness

Sita, who rarely figures in the contemporary, aggressive discourse on Rama, had anticipated the turmoil in Dandakaranya: by noting that any violation of the jungle leads to destruction. It’s a chapter of the Ramayana that has rarely been heard. But it is a chapter that India needs to revisit today. Not just in Bastar, but elsewhere, too, as it confronts uprisings across its geography.

Did a strong sense of morality make Vibhishana the first ‘anti-national’?

In the large canvas of the Ramayana, Vibhishana is a minor character. Vibhishana’s action has been debated for ages, perhaps since the time of Valmiki himself. Does a person stand by dharma at the cost of all else? In the modern world of nation states, the question could be rephrased: Should loyalty to the nation state override its regressions from dharma?

Opinion: A deluded campaign

It was menacing hyper-nationalism that defined the BJP’s election campaigns in Maharashtra and Haryana and voters rejected it. The BJP may well form governments again in both the state but the truth is that in this seeming victory lies hidden a warning that Narendra Modi would do well to heed, Tavleen Singh writes.

Jagargunda goes to school

Twelve years after the battle between Maoists and the Salwa Judum cleaved through Jagargunda, turning its schools into empty shells, the administration has begun a slow rebuilding effort. Dipankar Ghose travels to the village deep inside Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district and finds the first signs of a resurgence — the children are back in school and so is the “raunak”.

The person you’ve called is out of coverage area

While the phone lines were dead in Jammu and Kashmir, Real Kashmir players were preparing for the season ahead in a unique way. Between call drops and dodgy connection, Mihir Vasavda connects with the players from the Valley.

And finally…

Established in 1918, a Malappuram school in Kerala had been on the decline for over a decade, struggling as children moved out to English-medium private schools. The school would have been shut down if not for an intervention by the community, led by the Parent-Teacher Association which raised Rs 1.75 crore for the infrastructure overhaul and made the school among the most sought-after in the region.