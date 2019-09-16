Express daily briefing: Oil prices soar after Saudi attack; Yogi Adityanath interview; and more

Oil prices soar 10% after attack on Saudi facilities hits global supply

International benchmark Brent crude futures rose $7.06 a barrel or 11.7 per cent from their New York close on Friday to stand at $67.28 per barrel by 0108 GMT, after soaring more than 19 per cent to a session high of $71.95 per barrel at the opening, Reuters reported.

Express Interview: Yogi Adityanath

September 19 is the halfway mark of Yogi Adityanath’s term as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Last week, at his residence, he spoke to Ravish Tiwari and Bhupendra Pandey on the work done — and the task ahead. Read the full interview here.

Next step in lifting Valley curbs: Allow BSNL post-paid mobiles

Senior officials in the Jammu & Kashmir administration said they are pushing for opening up post-paid BSNL connections in the Valley. Government officials say that the opening up of wireless services will positively impact the attendance of children in schools.’

Opinion | Linking patriotism to women’s bodies is uncalled for

If there is one group of persons on whom a disproportionate responsibility to do its duty for the country is placed, it is women. From accusation of female irresponsibility implied in women withdrawing from the labour force to the patriotic reproductive responsibilities of having small families. Such forms of “patriotism” primarily target women, their bodies and their reproductive autonomy, writes Alaka M Basu.

Ghulam Nabi Azad’s plea among J&K petitions to be heard in SC today

The Supreme Court will today hear a batch of petitions regarding the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The court has also listed for hearing a petition by Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who tried to visit the state three times but was sent back. “It has been 42 days… nobody has bothered about their plight,” Azad said Sunday.

Explained: How waived loans impact states

In recent years, many state governments have waived farm loans. How did this impact their respective finances? On Friday, the RBI, in a report of an Internal Working Group, showed how farm loan waivers dented state finances and urged governments — both central and state — to avoid resorting to such measures.

BCCI probes link between players, bookie in Tamil Nadu Premier League

Sources said this “serious development” has the potential to compromise virtually the entire TN Twenty20 league, since “important persons in touch with bookies are spreading in different teams”. Mahendra Singh Manral and Devendra Pandey report.

And finally..

Scientists and researchers from the Indian Institute of Science and IT major Wipro Ltd have joined hands to create a driverless car for Indian conditions like potholes and cattle with a targeted rollout date of March 2020.