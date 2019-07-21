Express Daily Briefing: NRC, Kashmir top Home Minister Shah’s agenda; Bumrah, Rohit Sharma’s friends recall earlier times; and more

Sheila Dikshit, the CM who shaped new Delhi passes away

Veteran Congress leader and three-time Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit died of cardiac arrest Saturday at the age of 81. She was instrumental in transforming Delhi into a world-class city, earning her national fame and catapulting her to the frontline of the Congress leadership, writes Manoj C G.

Exclusive: Pressure drop in helium tank led to moon mission delay

A sudden drop in pressure in one of the tanks containing helium gas on the GSLV Mk-III rocket was behind ISRO’s decision to abort the Chandrayaan-2 moon mission last week. Chandrayaan-2 is now set to launch Monday, Amitabh Sinha reports.

At Home: Kashmir, NRC, Bengal top minister Shah’s agenda

Saturday marked 50 days in office for Amit Shah as Home Minister, the BJP president’s first stint in the Modi government. Over the past few days, what Shah has made clear is that he is not shy of either wielding the BJP’s brute majority in Parliament or championing the party’s pet issues — Kashmir and NRC — contentious as these may be, not allowing the Opposition an inch.

Opinion: Narendra Modi must take risks

Narendra Modi has the opportunity to shape India as he wishes. The vision he presents to India has to be a grand one, an inclusive, enriching vision which will make India a leader in the world. Modi can pursue the most elusive but universally desirable goal of making every Indian healthy, well-educated and out of poverty forever. To do this, Modi has to take risks, writes Meghnad Desai.

Will & Grace: Bumrah, Rohit Sharma’s friends recall earlier times

After successful innings at the ICC World Cup 2019, Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma’s friends rewind to talk of another time — when the impatient and talented Bumrah broke car tail-lights and more on his way to the Indian squad, and how the laidback and elegant Sharma set off on a new personal innings.

20 years after Kargil War: How India readied nuclear weapons in IAF’s Mirage

With no experience to fall back on, it was in the heat of the Kargil War that India conjured up a ‘primitive’ air delivery system for nuclear weapons on Mirage-2000 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF). Four retired officials describe to the Sunday Express how it unfolded and how the scenario since matured:

Sunday Eye | A critic takes centrestage: What makes Shanta Gokhale a renaissance person

For nearly five decades, Shanta Gokhale, 79, has chronicled and critiqued literary and theatrical traditions in India. Alaka Sahani looks back at a life of fullness, shaped by the arts.

And Finally…

The 17th Lok Sabha has 78 women MPs this time. In Idea Exchange, first-time woman MPs including Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and Karur (Tamil Nadu) MP S Jothimani talk about their political journey and how they made it to the Lok Sabha without any political connections.