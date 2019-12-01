Express daily briefing: ‘Not sure you like criticism’, Rahul Bajaj tells Amit Shah; How universities becoming costlier hurts the vulnerable; and more

Chhattisgarh ‘encounter’ probe indicts security forces: No firing by villagers, no proof they were Maoists

A one-member judicial commission set up to probe an alleged police encounter in which 17 people including six minors were killed in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district in June 2012 has found that there was no firing by the villagers, as alleged by the security forces, and no evidence to suggest they were Maoists. The probe states that the villagers were assaulted and killed from close quarters and the security forces may have fired “in panic”.

Amit Shah listening, Rahul Bajaj speaks: No one will tell you… not sure you like criticism

A day after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh spoke about a “palpable climate of fear” in society, Bajaj Group chairman Rahul Bajaj Saturday expressed concern over the lack of confidence among corporates to criticise the central government, the absence of effective action against lynchings, and the remark of Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur praising Nathuram Godse in Parliament this week. With Home Minister Amit Shah and other union ministers listening, Bajaj said: “When UPA II was in power, we could criticise anyone.”

How voters in two constituencies where Shiv Sena fought NCP-Congress view their post-poll alliance

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have survived a trial by fire to form the government in Maharashtra. However, a bigger test lies ahead for the three parties, which hold conflicting ideologies, barely papered over by a Common Minimum Programme. Mayura Janwalkar travels to two constituencies where the Sena was in direct contest with the two pre-poll allies to see how they are looking at it on the ground

Opinion – Modi’s first mistake

BJP’s behaviour in the Maharashtra ‘tamasha’ was disgraceful and puzzling. It is unfortunate for the Prime Minister that the stain of ignominy has spread beyond the borders of Maharashtra and ‘the people’ are beginning to ask if Modi is the great moral leader they thought he was or whether they misjudged him completely, writes Tavleen Singh

Not just JNU: How India’s public universities becoming costlier hurts the most vulnerable

Students all over India are vocal in their opposition to JNU’s proposed fee hike, pointing out how in an unequal world public universities give everyone an equal opportunity. Access to subsidised higher education has fuelled dreams and opened up opportunities for the disadvantaged.

A math genius crippled by mental illness — the mystery behind Vashishtha’s world

He was the maths genius who, in the ’60s, streaked a path from Bihar to Berkeley. Sometime soon after, Vashishtha Narayan Singh slipped into mental illness, leaving behind a thesis, a few letters, some scribbles on the wall, and a million questions. Uma Vishnu travels to his home to find out what adds up and what doesn’t.

Careers, cult followings, coming-of-age angst — PUBG’s brave new world

Professional players such as Naman Mathur and Tanmay Singh double up as cult of personalities with millions of followers. Streaming for hours, battling trolls, talking trash, competing with the world’s finest; all the while setting an example for their impressionable young audience. All they want is to be able to walk down the street unrecognized, and for people to call them sportspersons.

To ward off track deaths, the Central Railway has painted sleepers at Mumbai’s deadly Mumbra-Kalwa stretch in yellow at an interval of 100 metres to watch how quickly the sleepers are being swallowed as the train approaches them. Second, a “whistle board” has been put up 120 m from the spot, asking the motorman to blow the hooter with breaks in between, described as a “staccato horn”.