Express daily briefing: BSY plans return to chair lost 14 months ago, how Delhi rewound to Osaka to rebut Trump; and more

How Delhi rewound to Osaka to rebut Trump — diplomatically

Advertising

India’s response to Donald Trump’s claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to play the role of a mediator on Kashmir, came after 40-45 minutes of deliberations within the government on how to respond to the US President’s statement. While the Indian side was certain that Modi never mentioned mediation on Kashmir, the only question before them was how to rebut Trump’s statement. So, through the night, the Indian embassy in the US also worked the phones with the US government. The US side also confirmed that there was no such reference in their records as well.

20 years after Kargil: Aggressiveness shown by govt in case of Abhinandan was missing then, says Capt Kalia’s kin

20 years after Kargil war, the family of Captain Saurabh Kalia, who was captured alive by Pakistan army on May 15, 1999 and was subjected to unprecedented torture before he was shot dead, is waging a battle to get justice for him. “The aggressiveness shown by our govt in case of IAF wing commander Abhinandan was missing then. Now our country is diplomatically stronger. Had this aggressiveness been shown then, they (Pakistan) would not have dared to do what they did to Saurabh,” his father said.

Advertising

Mauritius route: Four ships, a Hong Kong firm & Jindal Steel

An investigation by The Indian Express shows that Noble Group, a Hong Kong-based commodity trading giant, owned four bulk carrier vessels through a Mauritius company controlled jointly with Jindal Steel and Power Limited. These ships were later disposed off in 2018 as part of a $3.5-billion debt restructuring. Jay Mazoomdar writes.

Opinion: Cricketers in Arms

Serving in an operational deployment carries its own risks which training — however gruelling it may be — does not have. So will MS Dhoni serve with his Territorial Army (TA) battalion stationed in the Kashmir Valley or will he just train with them? The connection between cricket and military in India has been rather tenuous so far, writes Sushant Singh.

BJP says natural claimant to power, BSY plans return to chair lost 14 months ago

A day after the fourteen-month-old Congress-JD(S) coalition led by H D Kumaraswamy, lost the trust vote 99-105, the BJP legislature party will meet Wednesday before its MLAs go to Governor Vajubhai Vala to stake claim. Despite the publicly known differences with some top leaders in the party, the BJP may have to accept Yeddyurappa as its chief ministerial candidate. The party has made it clear that it will form the government in the state.

Part of seashore in South Mumbai to become govt land

A proposal of the Maharashtra revenue department to treat a portion of the Arabian Sea foreshore in South Mumbai as revenue land has been cleared by the state government. Terming it as setting an “unhealthy” precedent, officials claim this move amounts to recognising unauthorised reclamation.

Boris Johnson’s journey: From sacked journalist to UK Prime Minister

Accomplishing his long-cherished ambition to be UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson defeated foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt to secure the top post. Johnson who succeeds incumbent Theresa May is expected to unveil a more diverse top team in a government which will soon be faced with the Brexit test.

And finally…

Hima Das may have set the social media ablaze with her five back-to-back gold medals in less than a month but the prodigious Assamese has had better performances in her record book.