Express daily briefing: India will decide Net fate, says Nick Clegg; Tavleen Singh on 9/11; more

US President Donald Trump may travel to Houston for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 22, The Sunday Express has learnt. Modi has mainly two engagements in Houston — addressing the NRI community at a stadium and a roundtable meeting with CEOs and top executives of US energy companies. If Trump attends the diaspora event, which is expected to be a gathering of about 50,000 people, it will be a first for an American President.

India, the US and Europe will be architects of the new rules of the Internet and these “three planets” will determine if the world will head for an open or closed Web, former Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Nick Clegg said. At the Express Adda, Clegg fielded questions on the influence of Facebook and controversies around the company, Brexit, and nationalism, as well as on his talks with the Indian government on issues such as Internet regulation.

In conversation with The Indian Express at Idea Exchange, Union Minister for Skill Development Mahendra Nath Pandey denies that there is an economic slowdown. He further discusses the need for skilling with schooling, elaborates on Ministry’s plans for Northeast and J&K, and says those imparted skills training will be tracked beyond three months.

While the J&K Police has not released data on the detention of Kashmiris since the abrogation of Article 370, many officers confirm the numbers could be as high as 4,500. Shopian tops the list of districts in the Valley with the most number of people detained under the Public Safety Act, and sent to jails in other states.

Health is the biggest flashpoint in Assam’s tea gardens. Their under-staffed hospitals are wary since Dr Deben Dutta was killed by an angry mob on August 31. At least seven doctors have resigned. The Indian Tea Association has said it is not feasible for garden managements to run hospitals and urged the state government to take over.

Even as the world commemorated the 18th anniversary of 9/11, nothing was done to remember that the ideology behind that terrible tragedy has its epicentre in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Indians cannot afford not to remember, as Kashmir may once have been a problem between Hindus and Muslims, but for many years now the real problem has been the spread in the Valley of jihadist Islam, writes Tavleen Singh.

In the past 10 months, after suffering a brain stroke, her left side has been partially paralysed. But what irks her more is being “cloistered at home”. Surekha Sikri, who recently bagged a national award for her role in Badhaai Ho, is hence taking things one day at a time. She speaks to Ektaa Malik on how theatre opened up her world and why older women are yet to get their dues in Hindi films.

Beneath the lustre of Indian badminton’s big triumphs is a coaching system restricted by tight purse, divided attention and foreigners using stints as stepping stones. The Indian Express speaks with head coach Pullela Gopichand on the need to have a well-defined structure for the nation to become a shuttle powerhouse.