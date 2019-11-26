Express daily briefing: Muslim Sanskrit prof applies for job in other BHU faculties; How Karvy bypassed Sebi regulations; and more

SC to rule on Maharashtra floor test issue today

A day after the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine dared the BJP to prove its strength and urged the Supreme Court to order an immediate floor test in Maharashtra, and the Chief Minister and Raj Bhavan sought more time, the top court will announce its decision today at 10:30 am.

Muslim Sanskrit prof applies for job in other BHU faculties

Dr Firoze Khan, whose appointment as assistant professor in the Sanskrit Vidya Dharam Vigyan (SVDV) faculty of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) triggered protests by students, has now applied for teaching posts in the Sanskrit Department of the varsity’s Faculty of Arts in the hope of ending the ongoing impasse. Khan, a PhD holder in Sanskrit, has also applied for the post of assistant professor in the university’s Faculty of Ayurveda.

Explained: How Karvy bypassed Sebi regulations, diverted investors’ money

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has moved against Karvy Stock Broking Ltd (KSBL) for violating norms, including transferring client shares to itself, and pledging client shares to raise money, which it diverted to its real estate arm. Karvy allegedly misused client accounts without informing them, or reporting to the depository or the stock exchange. But, how did the company bypass Sebi regulations? George Mathew and Sandeep Singh explain.

Opinion: Russia returns to Indian Ocean

Over the last few years, China and Russia have conducted impressive naval manoeuvres in the Western Pacific, the Baltic Sea and the Mediterranean. The joint exercise with South Africa this week brings the unfolding Sino-Russian naval partnership closer home to India. Delhi needs an early and intensive dialogue with Moscow on its Indian Ocean collaboration with China, writes C Raja Mohan.

Rajnath, Gadkari and Bachchan at Express 26/11 event today

Today marks the 11th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks. To showcase inspiring stories of courage, forgiveness and resilience of more than 100 survivors, The Indian Express is hosting a special event ’26/11 Stories of Strength’ at the Gateway of India today. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari are the chief guests and the event will feature a performance by actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has been an ambassador for the initiative since 2016.

Another pink Test: Players still unconvinced

Though India’s introduction to pink-ball Tests went smoothly, there could be second thoughts next time around, as some of the players are still unconvinced. Indian team sources informed The Indian Express that the ‘sighting’ of the pink ball under lights was one of the main challenges they faced in the Kolkata Test. It’s learnt that the Indian team is likely to oppose moves to have pink-ball Tests in overseas tours in the near future, and when the BCCI takes feedback from the team, it’s likely that players will tell them to stick to red ball in Test cricket.

From Santiniketan to Peking University: Artist’s decades-old paintings trace India-China links

Chang Xiufeng went to Santiniketan in 1947 to study painting under Indian artist Nandalal Bose. He remained in India till 1961 when he was deported after being suspected of being a Communist agent. With 2020 marking the 70th year of diplomatic ties between India and China, 20 of Chang’s paintings from his time in India are on display at Peking University’s library. His works capture Bengal’s everyday life and pictures of birds and wildlife.

And finally…

Doctors in a Delhi hospital removed a kidney weighing 7.4 kg — the heaviest in India and the third-largest in the world — from a 56-year-old man suffering from a genetic disorder. While a normal kidney weighs 120-150 grams, doctors said the kidney they removed, weighed more than two newborns.