Express daily briefing: Mumbai grinds to a halt after incessant rains; TMC leaders face cut-money blowback in Bengal; and more

Mumbai grinds to a halt after incessant rains

The Maharashtra government declared a public holiday in Mumbai on Tuesday after the India Meteorological Department predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the city. Air and rail services are disrupted, there’s waterlogging in several areas and a wall collapse in Malad has left at least 14 dead. Follow the latest news and updates here.

Late monsoon: 33% deficit in June, highest in five years

Due to late onset and the adverse impact of Cyclone Vayu, the first month of the monsoon season ended with a 32.8% deficiency in rainfall for the country as a whole — the worst in the last five years. But the months of July and August promise to be better, according to the IMD.

An Express series: TMC leaders face cut-money blowback in Bengal

Scores of Trinamool Congress leaders at the grassroots are on the run, hounded by residents in their villages to return the “cut money”, or illegal commissions, they had allegedly taken to “facilitate” the grant of central and state government schemes. Read part one of our series ‘Unkind Cut’.

Editorial: Deepening the unease

In all the ideological eagerness to see demographic engineering as the solution to Kashmir, it should not be forgotten that Article 370 is the constitutional provision that mediates the conditional accession of J&K to India in 1947. Doing away with it would be akin to breaking a bridge between Kashmir and the rest of India.

Virat Kohli’s dilemma: Whom to play where and why

With injuries and failures scuttling Plan A, the team that was picked with no Plan B deals with a complex batting order question: Whom to play where and why? Sometimes, injuries are a curse. But sometimes, they are a blessing, writes Sriram Veera.

Another wall collapse in Pune leaves six dead

At least six, four men and two women, were killed Tuesday after the compound wall of Sinhagad College in Ambegaon area collapsed a little after midnight. Some huts constructed next to the wall collapsed around 1.30 am following incessant rains.

Explained: The line between OBC and SC

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has revived the debate over adding 17 OBC groups among Schedule Castes, a move initiated by the earlier Samajwadi Party regime. What does it mean for various castes in the two lists, and poll politics? Lalmani Verma look at the complexities involved.

And finally…

Narayan Chetanaram Chaudary, 39, has spent two-thirds of his life in jail after being sentenced to death for a murder in 1994 — in a ‘rarest of the rare’ case. He had exhausted all legal options to commute his sentence by 2000. But his story is about to change. His age, 25 years ago, is promising him a fresh lease of life. Find out why.