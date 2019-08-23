Express daily briefing: MoS’s brother, Opposition brass confined to homes in Jammu; Why Amazon fires are worrying; and more

Modi and I have discussed Kashmir, will tell Imran to settle it bilaterally: France’s Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron last night said India and Pakistan should resolve the Jammu and Kashmir issue bilaterally, and that no outside interference was needed. During a joint press conference with PM Modi, Macron said he would convey the message to Pakistan Prime Minister Khan as well. Shubhajit Roy reports.

INX Media case: SC to hear Chidambaram’s plea on anticipatory bail today

P Chidambaram’s petitions seeking a stay of the Delhi High Court order that dismissed his anticipatory bail in the INX Media case will come up for hearing in the Supreme Court today. While his plea in the CBI case now stands infructuous, his counsel is likely to focus on the ED case — the ED has not arrested him yet. On Thursday, a special CBI court remanded the Congress leader to CBI custody till Monday, August 26.

Explained: Why Amazon fires are worrying

Man-made fires in the world’s largest rainforest have sent smoke to populated cities and the Atlantic coast. Why does it bring focus on Brazil President Bolsonaro’s policies? What impact can it have on the environment? Neha Banka explains.

Jammu: MoS’s brother, Opposition brass confined to their homes, cops outside

It is not official — and yet it is. At least 10 senior Opposition politicians, including eight former ministers, have been confined to their homes in Jammu since J&K’s bifurcation. Contacted by The Indian Express, senior officials and police officers claimed that no orders were issued to place any of these leaders under “house arrest”.

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Ravidas, faith, power

As Delhi witnessed a huge protest, largely by Dalit groups, over demolition of Ravidas temple, the lesson we learn is that even religions promising liberation are sequestered in bondage by dominant groups; those abolishing caste are a daily reminder of caste — a condition that Ravidas, with his wry sensibility, would have understood perfectly well, writes P B Mehta.

India Inc looks to govt for stimulus, but fiscal space limited as revenue falters

India Inc’s clamour for a stimulus to restart the investment cycle points to a near unanimous view within the industry — that government has to do the heavy lifting first before it can expect the private sector to restart investments. It is learnt that Finance Ministry officials highlighted the lack of room for big spending, as is being sought by industry.

Intel alert: Pakistan trying to push Afghan militants into India

Intelligence inputs have indicated that Pakistan is trying to push an estimated 100 Afghan militants into India. Top sources said that there was a Jaish-e-Mohammed meeting in Bahawalpur on August 19- 20, which was attended by launch commanders and was chaired by Abdul Rauf Asghar, the brother of JeM-founder Masood Azhar.

Here’s the story of how District Magistrate of East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh, Kartikeya Misra, initiated the ‘Kaushal Godavari’ skilling programme that helped bring together 25,000 jobless youths and companies in India and abroad. He was among 15 district magistrates to be honoured at The Indian Express Excellence in Governance Awards.