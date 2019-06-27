Express daily briefing: Modi in Japan for G-20 summit; India takes on Indies today; and more

At G20 summit, PM Narendra Modi to talk global meet on terror

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Japan’s Osaka Thursday. His itinerary also includes addressing the Indian community. At the summit, Modi is likely to make a case for a “global conference” on countering terrorism.

India take on West Indies today at 3 pm

Thursday’s clash at Old Trafford is West Indies’ last hope of making it into the semi-finals of the World Cup 2019. On the other hand, India is likely to seal its place in the semis if it defeats the Indies today.

Staffer son undergoes sex change, Railways in fix over family pension

A 32-year-old who underwent a sex-change operation years ago to become a woman is demanding the family pension of her dead father from the Indian Railways. As per pension laws, sons over 25 years of age are not eligible for family pension, but there is no such bar on an unmarried or divorced dependent daughter.

Opinion | A compact between the Centre and states is necessary to address India’s water-related challenges

Water scarcity in India has come about not so much from insufficient supply as from the way in which we manage the water we have. We are staring at a train wreck in slow motion and we need to act fast and act boldly to avoid the crash, writes Isher Judge Ahluwalia.

Indian-American adoptive father of Sherin Mathews sentenced to life

A jury in Dallas County sentenced the father of three-year-old Sherin Mathews, whose body was found in a culvert in 2017, to life in prison. Mathews, 39, pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge of injury to a child in Sherin’s death. He was originally charged with capital murder by authorities in the US state of Texas.

How a kachori shop in Aligarh has become a GST test case

Aligarh’s famous Mukesh Kachori Bhandar was raided by officials from Uttar Pradesh’s GST department last week on a tax evasion complaint. With a yearly turnover of Rs 60-70 lakh, officials said he is liable for GST registration but hasn’t got it done. The owner of the hole-in-the-wall kachori shop may be worried, but his son says, “We are internationally famous now.”

Why the monsoon has covered a large area, but has brought less rainfall

After a two-week delay, the monsoon has covered most parts of southern, central and eastern India. However, it is still bringing less than expected rainfall. For the month of June so far, the rainfall over the country as a whole has been deficient by 36 per cent. What factors held it back, what is the forecast for the rest of the season? Anjali Marar explains.

And finally…

Is there life on Mars? The question remains unanswered with methane in the Martian air falling back to usual levels. Last week, NASA’s curiosity discovered high amounts of methane in the air on Mars, leading to excitement whether this was an indication of life on the Red Planet, or beneath its surface. Methane is a naturally occurring gas involving living organism, produced in biological processes.