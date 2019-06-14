Express daily briefing: PM Modi in Bishkek; Congress govt in Rajasthan rewrites textbooks; Trump loses Sarah Sanders

PM Modi in Bishkek: Don’t see Pak working towards terror-free atmosphere

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping said his efforts to initiate peace with Pakistan have been “derailed” as Pakistan has not been able to create an atmosphere “free of terrorism”. Incidentally, at the inaugural dinner of the SCO summit, Modi and Khan sat across the table from each other, but there was no exchange of pleasantries.

Editorial: Modi’s challenge in the Valley

The latest incident — the killing of five CRPF jawans by militants — is a reminder of the challenge that awaits the Modi government in the Valley and it shows that militancy continues to take a heavy toll. The NDA government would be well served by steering clear of divisive and polarising ideas that can only set the stage for more violence and alienation.

In Rajasthan, textbooks and rewritten history

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, six months in, has rewritten school textbooks bringing in modifications related to historical events and personalities, and to decisions taken by the NDA government in its first term. From demonetisation to Veer Savarkar to the Haldighati battle — here are the changes.

Two women steer moon mission: a ‘simple girl’ and an award winner

ISRO scientists Ritu Karidhal and Muthayya Vanitha are the two women at the helm of Chandrayaan 2, India’s second foray to the moon that is preparing for launch on July 15. Both in their 40s, Karidhal and Vanitha will be in charge of the mission’s main components: project oversight and the crucial final phase of landing. Amrita Dutta talks to them about their role at India’s space organisation.

Trump loses loyalist Sarah Sanders in another White House departure

“She’s a warrior,” US President Donald Trump said, as he announced the departure of White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders on Friday. A fierce loyalist and confidante of Trump, Sanders will leave her job at the end of the month. Speculation is rife that she may run for governor of Arkansas, a position once held by her father Mike Huckabee.

An-32 crash: Brother of IAF cook says he’s had no contact with officials

“Since the plane went missing, not one IAF official met us. We are surrounded by IAF buildings and the PM’s residence is right here, but no one has come home. My father was in the IAF too, do we deserve this treatment?” asks Ram Santosh, who runs a tea stall in Delhi. His brother was killed in the An-32 crash in Arunachal Pradesh on June 3.

‘English is a language for mass communication when it comes to modern endeavours’

K Kasturirangan, former ISRO chief and chairperson of the committee that formulated the draft of the new National Education Policy speaks to Uma Vishnu on why the document needs to be relevant over the next 20-30 years and that the communication over the three-language formula was “totally misunderstood”. Read the interview here.

And finally…

Assam cricketer Arpan Dutta, 25, has achieved the rare feat of scalping all 10 wickets in one innings during the Nuruddin Ahmed Trophy Senior Inter-District Cricket Tournament, an inter-district tournament organized by Assam Cricket Association.