Express daily briefing: Maharashtra MLAs sworn in; RJD set for its first upper caste Bihar chief; and more

After dark night, Constitution Day: Uddhav Thackeray set to be Maharashtra CM

Bringing to a close the political crisis in Maharashtra, 288 MLAs were sworn in by pro tem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar this morning. The development comes a day after Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar tendered their resignations as CM and deputy CM, paving way for the NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena alliance to stake claim. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be sworn in as CM on Thursday, and will have six months to become a member of the legislative Assembly.

At Gateway of India, a tribute to bravery — with message of tolerance, love

The fourth edition of the 26/11 Stories of Strength event, hosted by The Indian Express to mark the 11th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks, witnessed a united Mumbai standing up to fear and intimidation. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari were chief guests at the event, which saw a host of performances including and speeches.

For Internet in Valley, give 6-point undertaking to police

In the Valley, if one wants to access the Internet, they have to give an undertaking to the police in which the user “allows complete access to all content and infrastructure”, promises not to surf social media or upload “any encrypted file”, and pledges that “all USB ports on the network will be disabled”. Over the last two weeks, Internet service providers have restored broadband Internet to over a 100 business companies. Internet has also been restored to police offices and some government offices.

Editorial: Hopefully, BJP has been taught a lesson or two in hubris

In Maharashtra, the BJP was both outplayed by its rivals in the bareknuckled political game it so enjoys, and snubbed for its apparent constitutional transgressions by the umpire, the apex court. For a party that came to power in 2014 and 2019 with overwhelming mandates, for a party that promised to change the old and bring in the new, it has been strikingly reckless in its own treatment of political norms and institutions.

Opinion: Rebuilding credibility

Not every government report should be accepted. Just like individuals fail exams, and editors reject papers (and columns), sometimes, institutions fail to produce a credible report. But, I do believe that the unit-level data should be released. Let the world, and experts, find out for themselves how truly informative and credible the NSO CES data really are. Sometimes a nation has to recognise that its statistical institution is failing the most basic of ‘smell’ tests and is in need of reform, writes Surjit S. Bhalla.

Ajit Pawar may be staring at arduous rehabilitation process

Though Ajit Pawar may be back in the NCP, things are unlikely to be the same and he may be staring at a long, arduous rehabilitation process. In spite of an open rebellion by him, the NCP has not completely disowned him and none of the senior party leaders, apart from Sharad Pawar, have attacked him for what he has done. Unlike in the past, it may not be easy for Ajit to get into Pawar’s good books soon.

Pujara on pink ball: Visibility can be a problem

Cheteshwar Pujara, India’s batting mainstay, speaks to The Indian Express about the change of approach needed to counter the pink ball. “You have to concentrate a little extra and spend little bit more time at the crease to get used to it. When it comes to red ball, visibility isn’t an issue at all during the day. But with pink ball under lights, when you walk in to bat during the second or the third session, visibility can be a bit of a problem,” he says.

Heralding shift, RJD set for its first upper caste Bihar chief

In what could be a first in RJD’s 22-year history, former Lok Sabha MP from Buxar, Jagdanand Singh, is all set to be elected the party’s first Bihar unit president from an upper caste background. Picking Singh, an upper caste Rajput, is likely to help the party win over voters after its decision to oppose the EWS quota. “Jagda Babu”, as Singh is fondly referred to in political circles, is seen as a loyalist of party chief Lalu Prasad.