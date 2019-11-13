Express daily briefing: Credit growth slows to a crawl in industry, services; SC verdict on disqualification of Karnataka MLAs; and more

NCP, Congress hold talks with Sena for government formation in Maharashtra

President’s rule was imposed in Maharashtra Tuesday, as the NCP reached out to the Congress and Shiv Sena to form the government. But with the Sena and the two parties having diametrically opposite views on several issues, the NCP and Congress have said the Sena must agree and sign off on a common minimum programme (CMP).as the pre-condition for joining hands. This would include a farm loan waiver, unemployment allowance and job quota for local youth, among other things. The NCP and Congress have insisted that all three parties will have to be part of the government, and that Sena clarify publicly its stance on development of minorities.

BRICS meet begins today, host Brazil’s envoy says J&K internal issue

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday headed to Brazil for the 11th BRICS summit, Brazil’s ambassador to India, André Aranha Corrêa do Lago, said Brazil supports India’s stand that Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is an “internal issue”. Asked if the government’s decision on J&K would be part of the discussions, he said, “I don’t believe so.”

Arvind Panagariya: RCEP in our interest, no MNC will come if we sit outside

Underlining that the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) was in India’s interest, former NITI Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya has said that if RCEP is signed by 15 other countries and “we are sitting outside” no multinational will want to come here. The RCEP includes the 10 ASEAN countries along with China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

Opinion: Majority, minority & temple

A temple on the contested site of a mosque’s destruction departs from judicial counter-majoritarianism. If Hindu consolidation goes further, Muslims will become electorally even more irrelevant. We can’t still be sure this would happen. But even if Hindu electoral consolidation remains at the current level, India’s Muslims would need the judiciary’s counter-majoritarianism to safeguard their interests, writes Ashutosh Varshney.

Credit growth slows to a crawl in both industry and services

Data released by the Reserve Bank of India showed that growth in bank credit to industries slowed to 2.7 per cent in September while gross bank credit expanded by just 8.2 per cent in September — the lowest in 22 months. Gross bank credit witnessed double digit year-on-year growth in each of the months between April 2018 and July 2019, writes Sandeep Singh.

Class topper in all subjects but one, IIT-Madras student kills self

Three days after the death of a first year IIT-Madras student, allegedly in a case of suicide, her parents sought Kerala government’s intervention in Tamil Nadu police’s investigation of the case. While the police have registered a case of unnatural death (suicide) and said that no suicide note was found, her father Abdul Latif mentioned a note purportedly written in her cellphone and naming one of the teachers.

MLA disqualification case: Why SC verdict holds key to Karnataka bypolls (and BSY govt)

The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict today on a batch of petitions challenging the disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs of the Congress and JDS. The judgment will have a bearing on the December 5 bypolls in the state as well as on the future of the B S Yediyurappa government. Under what circumstances were the MLAs disqualified? What larger questions could the SC answer today? Johnson T A explains.

Famous dancing cop who directs traffic has a cricket connection

Back in the day, Ranjit Singh was called Jonty Rhodes on Indore’s junior cricket circuit. Now with Rayban sunglasses, handlebar moustache and Bollywood hero look, he is the city’s “world-famous” dancing traffic cop. On Monday, Ranjit’s two worlds met as he was deployed at Indore’s Holkar Stadium to ensure that the buses carrying the India and Bangladesh teams sail smoothly through this cricket-crazy city.