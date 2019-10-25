Express Daily Briefing: How 303 plus 370 didn’t quite add up this time; Hooda admits change came late; more

The BJP-led NDA has returned to power in Maharashtra, and is six short of an absolute majority in Haryana, where it is likely to form government. Despite riding on the high of its 303 Lok Sabha seats, the high-octane pitch on Article 370 and a call to implement the NRC across the nation, the party has lost seats in both states. The verdict in these two states is being seen as a message to the BJP-led government as well as its leadership that voters differentiate between a national election and state polls. And that national issues may not always outweigh local issues.

While the results of the elections are a wake-up call for the BJP, the Congress would be mistaken if it reads them as a sign of its own resurgence. The party’s failure to do its job as the Opposition and engage with the public is now reflected in its failure to make bigger gains from the clear anti-incumbency in the two states.

The election gives a small, but important reprieve against the BJP’s arrogance and their consolidation of power. What the BJP will do next is an open question. Will its economics turn more leftward and politics more right? The opposition can take some heart from the fact that there is political space for them to exploit. Read Mehta’s column.

Former Chief Minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who publicly rebelled against the Congress, told The Indian Express that if the change (state party chief) was made earlier, the results would have been different. Talking about the poll result, Hooda said, “The mandate of the people of Haryana is against the state government. I have already appealed to the entire Opposition that the people’s mandate should be respected and we should all join hands — whether it is the JJP, INLD, independents or Kanda’s HLP”.

While the Congress put up a brave face and its leaders pointed to a resurgence in Haryana and a better-than-2014 performance in Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi, until midnight, had not made a single comment, not even on Twitter. Sources said there was not much demand from Congress candidates for Rahul’s rallies this time in Haryana, and in Maharashtra too, where a tug-of-war between Rahul loyalists Sanjay Nirupam and Milind Deora went on during the campaign period.

In Maharashtra, the BJP fell short of its ambitions and found itself dependent on Shiv Sena while in Haryana, it was short of a clear majority. A number of factors were at play in the polls, some exclusive to either state, and some common, such as state units driving the Congress campaigns. We explain the two verdicts and what they mean.

Almost three months after abrogation of J&K’s special status, the BJP won only 81 of 280 blocks that went to the polls in the Block Development Council elections in J&K held under tight security on Thursday. The BJP was the only major political party in the fray, with the National Conference, PDP and Congress staying away to protest detention of their leaders and curbs imposed on people following the August 5 decision.

In Maharashtra, the Latur (Rural) constituency saw 27,500 voters choosing the ‘None of the Above’ (NOTA) option, the highest in the assembly elections. NOTA polled the second-highest number of votes — accounting for 13.78 per cent of the total votes counted in the seat.