Express Daily Briefing: Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly polls underway; debt-laden DHFL loaned to firms tied to its promoters; more

LIVE UPDATES: Voting begins for Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly elections

Assembly elections are underway in Maharashtra and Haryana, amid tight security. Besides the two states, assembly bypolls are underway in 51 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies across the country. Follow LIVE updates here.

‘Generations will feel impact, go by values laid in Constitution’

The statement by seven Mosque parties in the Ayodhya dispute came a day after several parties supporting a temple at the site objected to the mosque side filing written submissions on the question of relief to the Supreme Court in a sealed cover. This, as the Nirmohi Akhara has projected six possible scenarios and outlined its opinion on each.

Ram Madhav: ‘For peace, can jail 300 for 2-3 months’

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday said the government would ensure peace and development in the region, “even if we have to keep 200-300 people behind bars for 2-3 months,” and that each job in J&K would go to youngsters from the region. “Care will be taken to ensure that J&K’s tradition, culture, jobs, education are not affected. Once the UT comes into effect, the government will make efforts in this regard. Don’t get misled. It is time to celebrate,” he said.

Debt-laden DHFL loaned to firms tied to its promoters: ED probe

Investigators suspect the loaned money was subsequently diverted to firms directly or indirectly controlled by the promoters of DHFL. One of its promoters, Sunblink Real Estate Pvt Ltd, is also under the scanner for a Rs 225-crore land deal in Mumbai involving Iqbal Memon aka Iqbal Mirchi, a trusted aide of Dawood Ibrahim.

Opinion: Savarkar, father of Hindu rashtravad, represents a tradition of social reformers

Not many are aware that traditional Hindutvawadis despised Savarkar for his modern approach to life. For the BJP, Savarkar is an icon who can help garner (or polarise?) more votes and whose call for scientific temper can easily be ignored. By its politically opportune approach to Savarkar, the BJP may get few more votes, but it will further narrow the intellectual middle path, Girish Kuber writes.

Explained: Telangana transport strike: What unions want, why govt is unyielding

Since October 5, some 47,000 employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation have gone on strike, with no resolution in sight two weeks later. While the TSRTC employees have listed 26 demands, CM KCR is firm about not negotiating with protesters. Sreenivas Janayala explains why the government is unyielding.

Rohit Sharma: Unchained melody

Rohit Sharma’s maiden double century was the highlight during the last match between India and South Africa on Sunday. Rohit’s batting, when he is on song, is addictive. His artistry makes even a layman fall in love with the game. ‘Hit Man’ is not a proper sobriquet for him, for he never attacks the ball violently. He caresses it.

Telangana Police has been using a pioneering Facial Recognition System (FRS) technology since August 2018 which has solved over 2 dozen cases including murder mysteries, missing children, identifying and arresting dacoits. The FRS gives out a list of possible offenders by comparing the suspect’s face with lakhs of photographs stored online, and a list of persons with matching facial features in cases of missing persons.