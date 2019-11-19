Express daily briefing: Deal in works — Uddhav Maharashtra CM for 5 years; Rajasthan bypoll results today; and more

Deal in works: Uddhav Maharashtra CM for 5 yrs, deputies from Congress, NCP

While NCP chief Sharad Pawar insisted that he did not discuss government formation in Maharashtra during a meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday, sources told The Indian Express that an understanding has tentatively been reached for a three-party coalition to take charge of the state early next month with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at the helm. Sources said that if all goes according to plan, the new formation will have two Deputy Chief Ministers — one each from the NCP and Congress.

Pilot vs Air India: Supreme Court gives nod for NCLT case

The Supreme Court has asked the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to consider afresh a plea by a serving Air India (AI) pilot who has sought to initiate insolvency proceedings against the airline for failing to pay his past dues. The case outcome could become a precedent for other pilots approaching the NCLT to recover their dues from AI, besides impacting similar cases in debt-laden companies.

‘Studied Sanskrit all my life, never made to feel I am Muslim, but now…’

Having joined as an Assistant Professor at BHU’s Sanskrit literature department 11 days ago, Firoze Khan has gone hiding for the past few days, switching off his mobile phone too. Students of the department have been protesting against his appointment, even setting up a ‘hawan kund’. Khan is distraught, and hopes students will come around. “All my life, I learnt Sanskrit and I was never made to realise I am a Muslim,” he tells Avaneesh Mishra.

Opinion: A betrayal in the offing

To see the Congress’s compromise with the Shiv Sena, which was the first to have proudly claimed responsibility for the demolition of the Babri Masjid, was the last thing one could have imagined. By considering doing so, it has made it clear that the language of Hindutva will now be the common political language, writes Apoorvanand.

JNU protests: No crackdown, say police, but students’ injuries say otherwise

A visually-challenged student said he was trampled on, an ex-student received five stitches on his head, a teacher said he was kicked and hit with lathis. On Monday evening, Delhi Police claimed that “no force was used” to break up a protest by JNU students who marched towards Parliament, demanding a rollback of a hike in hostel fees. But the bloodied faces, torn clothes and lathi-sporting police personnel in the heart of the Capital told a different story.

H D Kumaraswamy says not averse to BJP tie-up

Former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, citing the Congress’s purported alliance with the Shiv Sena to form the government in Maharashtra, has suggested that his own party is not averse to shoring up the ruling BJP in Karnataka, in case the saffron party fails to muster enough seats to remain in power after the December 5 bypolls to 15 Assembly seats.

India vs Bangladesh: Watching the grass grow at Eden

For the pink-ball Test between India and Bangladesh at Eden Gardens starting Friday, some extra grass cover will be required. The art and science of preparing a pitch for the occasion is a little different from the methods used for conventional, red-ball cricket. The pink-ball loses its colour early, so as a countermeasure, grass on the pitch must be a little longer than normal. Shamik Chakrabarty on what it takes to maintain the pitch and how it affects the batsmen.

Rajasthan bypoll results will be declared today

The counting of votes for elections to 49 municipal bodies in Rajasthan is currently underway. The voting to elect nearly 2,100 ward councillors was held on Saturday. Follow our live blog for the latest news and updates.