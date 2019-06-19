Express Daily Briefing: Lok Sabha Speaker to be elected today; India assures visas to sportspersons from all countries; and more

Speaker to be elected today; PM Modi proposes Om Birla

Elections for the post of Speaker will be held Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is learnt to have proposed Om Birla’s name for the post. A two-term MP from Rajasthan’s Kota, Birla is a grassroots-level politician who has risen through the party ranks.

Minister V K Singh calls ex-aide a fraud, had fulsome praise last year

Last week, V K Singh’s ex-aide Shambhu Prasad was arrested based on a complaint by the minister accusing him of alleged fraud, cheating and forgery. Records show that V K Singh had earlier recommended Prasad for a position in an Uttar Pradesh BJP trade body and even asked for action against police officers who had once booked Prasad for alleged cheating.

UP readies law for private universities with rider — pledge no anti-national activity

Uttar Pradesh is ready to promulgate an Ordinance which will make it compulsory for private universities to give an undertaking that they will not allow, or be involved in “anti-national activities”. 27 of the state’s 29 private universities will be brought under the ambit of the Ordinance.

Opinion: Once upon a time, a nation

The ground for the 2019 election outcome was prepared in advance. Story-telling took precedence over reality and what ails the nation faded into the background, writes Nayantara Sahgal, a novelist and commentator. Read her opinion column here.

India assures visas to sportspersons from all countries — also Pakistan

Clearing the way for sportspersons from Pakistan to compete in international events held in India, the government assured the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that visas will be granted to participants from all countries “without prejudice”. It said its “commitment stems from our world view of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘The world is one family’”.

Explained: How India and the world are ageing

Even though the United Nations report projected that India will overtake China as the most populous country by 2027, the overall growth rate will continue to fall. In 2018, for the first time, persons aged 65 years outnumbered children under age five. Projections indicate that by 2050, there will be more than twice as many persons above 65 as children under five.

On WhatsApp, Major told family — ‘Maybe my last photo’

“Maybe this is my last photo,” wrote Major Ketan Sharma around 7 am Monday while posting a photograph of himself on a family WhatsApp group. Hours later, he succumbed to injuries sustained in a gunbattle in South Kashmir’s Anantnag.

And Finally…

The 2020 election will be a “verdict on the un-American conduct of those who tried to undermine our great democracy”, Donald Trump said as he delivered a fierce denunciation of his rivals, the media and the political establishment while launching his re-election bid.