Express Daily Briefing: Lifting 271 million out of poverty in 10 years, anti-defection law, more

Karnataka’s 16: Who are the rebel MLAs

From interference in work to resentment over denial of minister seat, the rebel Congress and JDS MLAs have their own reasons. Johnson TA take a look at the sixteen legislators who have put the state government on the edge.

Lifting 271 million out of poverty in 10 years, India fastest: UN

Between 2005-06 and 2015-16, India registered the fastest absolute reduction in the Multidimensional Poverty Index value, lifting 271 million out of poverty and significantly reducing deprivations in many of the ten indicators, particularly in “assets, cooking fuel, sanitation and nutrition”. A UN report cited Jharkhand as an example of the poorest region improving the fastest.

Fadnavis sweetens Maratha quota deal

With Assembly polls months away, the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra on Thursday issued orders giving the reservation in education and jobs for the Maratha community a retrospective effect. The reservation will be applied from 2014. The Maratha community accounts for about 32 per cent of the state’s population.

UP State Law Commission drafts new law for mob lynching perpetrators

In view of the rising incidents of mob lynchings in the state, Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission has come up with a draft for a stringent law to deal with the perpetrators and the authorities responsible for the violence. The draft underlines a punishment of up to 7 years in jail and a fine up to Rs 1 lakh if the victim is injured, among others.

Needed a solid batsman in middle order: Ravi Shastri after knockout loss

India coach Ravi Shastri acknowledged that in the end, the absence of a “solid” specialist No. 4 batsman, which led to brittleness in the middle order, made all the difference during the New Zealand game. Speaking to the Indian Express, Shastri said that he told players to ‘Walk out with your head held high’.

Explained | Anti-defection law: What can disqualify a legislator?

A month before 10 of 15 Congress MLAs in Goa joined the ruling BJP, 12 of 16 Congress MLAs in Telangana had ‘merged’ with TRS. How does India’s anti-defection law deal with such cases? A veteran of parliamentary affairs looks at the provisions of the law, and how far it has achieved its goal over the years.

Delhi to Tehran via US

With the US and Iran going to the brink of war, the developments have created a new geopolitical challenge for India which has been a long ally of both Tehran and Washington. India’s gameplan in Iran-Afghanistan has been damaged because of the Trump administration’s strategy.

And finally…

A rare story of heart and heartbreak played out in Achoora village along the LoC, where the body of Aabid Sheikh — that floated down a river and entered India — was handed over to Pakistan. An Indian team carried the dead child through a minefield maze to the LoC where it was handed over. “Two countries shed their bitterness for humanity,” a villager said.