Express daily briefing: Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict out today; SC to rule on Karnataka MLAs’ plea; and more

Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict out today

The International Court of Justice at The Hague is slated to deliver its verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case between India and Pakistan at 6:30 pm IST. The retired Indian Navy officer was arrested and sentenced to death on espionage and terrorism charges in Pakistan.

Karnataka crisis in SC: Court to rule today on rebel MLAs’ plea

The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on the pleas of 15 rebel Karnataka MLAs against Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar for not accepting their resignations from the Assembly. The future of the H D Kumaraswamy government will be decided post the judgment. If the resignations are accepted, the Congress-JDS coalition will lose the majority.

In undecided Congress, first open call for Priyanka: She should be party chief

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take over as Congress president? Her name had not come up publicly so far as Rahul, while resigning, had said that the party should appoint someone other than a member of the Gandhi family. The push for Priyanka comes at a time when senior leaders fear that she may not have the kind of acceptability in the party that her brother still has.

Opinion: Her own space to pray

Unlike men, women in Islam do not have a religious obligation to offer the Friday or five daily prayers in mosques. But all mosques should have a designated place for women, write Faizan Mustafa and Jagteshwar Sohi in an opinion column.

NRC deadline approaching, families stranded in Assam floods stay home

As Assam is days away from the July 31 deadline for publication of the final National Register of Citizens (NRC), families are refusing to leave their half-submerged homes. In minority-dominated areas of Assam, home and land are tangible markers of identity of people.52 lakh people have been affected by the first wave of floods this monsoon.

13 dead after building collapses in Mumbai’s Dongri area

Two minors were pulled out from the rubble this morning, taking the death toll in the building collapse in Mumbai’s Dongri to 12. Several more are feared trapped in the debris as rescue officials, aided by locals, rush to save the 40-odd residents of the building.

US House condemns tweets by Donald Trump as racist

US lawmakers Tuesday voted to condemn as racist President Donald Trump’s attacks against four congresswomen of colour. Trump denied that his tweets were racist as Republicans voted en masse against the measure. It was passed 240-187 — nearly along party lines.

And finally…

A 19-year-old B.Com student based in Jharkhand’s Ranchi was recently arrested for sharing an offensive social media post. She has now been granted bail by a local court on one condition: she donate five copies of the Quran.