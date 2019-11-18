Express daily briefing: Key sale numbers show rural demand may dip further; Justice SA Bobde to take over as CJI today

Advertising

As the Winter Session of Parliament commences from today, the opposition parties have rallied on the demand for Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah, held under PSA, to “be allowed to attend Parliament”. In an all-party meeting on the eve of the first Winter Session of Modi 2.0, the Opposition raised the question of the continued detention of leaders in Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also attended the meeting, said the government was ready to discuss every issue.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board and Jamiat ulama i Hind announced on Sunday that they would file review petitions on the Supreme Court judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, and would not accept the 5-acre plot awarded by a five-judge Bench in lieu of the disputed site. The AIMPLB working committee members said whatever will be “the final verdict” of the apex court, they would abide by it.

Numbering over 30, all the mainstream political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir kept under detention at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar since August 5 were on Sunday afternoon moved to the MLA hostel within the city, amid allegations of manhandling by police, Adil Akhzer reports.

In 1863, Abraham Lincoln put an end to slavery in the American South. It was not an easy journey. Civil war had erupted. He was accused of destroying the Republic. Liberals, whose great-grandfathers had attacked Lincoln as a despot, paint a dark picture of Kashmir today. But PM Modi’s actions in the Valley will be seen in a similar light in the future. Modi, like Lincoln, had to demonstrate some toughness. Lincoln didn’t have any choice. Neither did Modi, Ram Madhav writes.

All major indicators of rural demand — sales of FMCG, and of tractors and two-wheelers as well as a decline in real wages, suggest the situation has only worsened since the beginning of the financial year 2019-20. A continuous decline in gold imports over the last four months also indicates the rural stress. The rural consumers are postponing the purchase of non-discretionary items and the possibility of a revival is at least three-six months away.

Promising that he would not interfere in politics, exiled Pakistani leader Altaf Hussain has urged PM Modi to grant him and his colleagues asylum or at least some financial assistance to take his case to the International Court of Justice. The Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) founder has been accused of inciting violence in Karachi from exile in the UK. Hussain had recently welcomed the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case.

Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will take over as the 47th Chief Justice of India on Monday, succeeding Justice Ranjan Gogoi who retired Sunday. The fourth judge from Maharashtra to hold the highest judicial post in the country, Justice Bobde has been a part of three historical judgements of the Supreme Court in the last two years. As an advocate, he fought for the rights of the farmers and also handled a contempt of court case involving Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

The third edition of the Delhi government’s odd-even scheme ended on Friday — the same day the Supreme Court sought to know how effective it really is. Mallica Joshi looks at data from Delhi and NCR cities to understand whether the initiative managed to help bring down air pollution