Express daily briefing: SC announces new postings minus reasons; Congress’ shift on Article 370; more

In a move aimed at bringing children back to school amid a shutdown, the J&K administration has announced the dates for year-end examinations from Class 5 to Class 12 in the Valley. However, the decision has left parents worried about security. “Who will guarantee their safety and security? How will they sit in exams when they didn’t even get a month of education in the second term?” asked a parent.

A BSF jawan was killed and another injured after Bangladesh border guards opened fire at them Thursday during a flag meeting along the border. The flag meeting was called after Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel took three Indian fishermen into custody. The BGB Director General assured BSF officials of a thorough probe into the incident.

Nuancing Congress’ position, former PM Manmohan Singh underlined that though the “party had voted in favour of the dilution of Article 370 in Parliament,” it was “opposed to the high-handed manner” in which it was done. Balancing the party’s aggressive view on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar — days after Congress had slammed the Maharashtra BJP for pledging in its manifesto a Bharat Ratna for Savarkar — saying it was not against him but against his Hindutva ideology.

The Supreme Court collegium Thursday published seven resolutions of decisions taken on October 15 which are mere “statements” conveying the collegium’s recommendations to the government in a tabulated form. This is a significant departure from its two-year-old practice of publishing recommendations to the government on appointment of judges along with reasons in a bid to ensure transparency.

As the 40 days of hearings are over, and just before the Lordships are set to rule on the matter, it is good to recall that it will be 27 years since the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya this December. And longer than that since judicial activity over the title suit of the land with competing claims began, writes Seema Chishti

Britain and the European Union agreed on a Brexit deal Thursday, setting the stage for a fateful showdown in the British Parliament, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces an uphill task to gather enough votes for his plan after three years of a politically corrosive debate.

The JSCA Stadium at Ranchi will be hosting the third Test between India and South Africa from Saturday. In January 2018, after Dean Elgar was hit on the grille by a Jasprit Bumrah bouncer, a similar third Test match between the two countries had been stopped because the umpires weren’t satisfied with the condition of the Wanderers pitch. However, with the JSCA pitch unlikely to offer any unpredictability, the visitors will have very little ‘elbow room’ to cause an upset.

Around 6.30 pm last Thursday, two workers were digging up a small portion of a muddy field at the Bareilly cremation ground to bury an infant who had died minutes after birth. About three feet down, they came across a cloth bundle. What happened next made them freeze in fear. Inside the cloth bundle was an earthen pot, and inside the pot was a baby girl — she was alive.