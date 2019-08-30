Express daily briefing: NRC final list tomorrow, Zomato made restaurants pay bill; standoff deepens; and more

Meeting on Kartarpur today, but Pak ratchets up tension with missile test, airspace threat

Advertising

Pakistan confirmed a technical meeting Friday on opening the Kartarpur Corridor and a month-long visa process from September 1 for Sikh pilgrims to attend the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak at Nankana Sahib in November. This amid tensions between the two nations.

NRC Countdown: Refugees who came to Cachar after Partition seek closure

With a day left for the updated National Register of Citizens to be published, a large number of Bengali Hindus – and a small section of Muslims too – in Cachar district are anxious as they are tangled in the process of citizenship determination in Assam. They had migrated in the 1950s and 60s from neighbouring Sylhet division of today’s Bangladesh following communal violence that swept the region following Partition.

Advertising

To swell its numbers & valuation, Zomato made restaurants pay bill; standoff deepens

Riding on its Gold programme which has led to restaurants bearing additional costs, Zomato has been shoring up the number of its revenue-generating users that reflected in its subsequent fund-raising rounds. Gold was to be extended to a limited number of users — 5,000-10,000 across the country. However, the figure has increased to over 13 lakh, leading to restaurants running businesses with “deep discounting”.

Opinion | A more precarious citizenship

India’s diplomatic priorities vis-à-vis Bangladesh are simply much too high to risk alienating that country by deporting its nationals following the release of the final draft of NRC. The Modi government has clearly made a decision that the question of unauthorised immigrants is best left as India’s internal matter. Many would welcome the fact that deportation is now off the agenda. Sanjib Baruah writes.

Ghulam Nabi Azad on Kashmir: ‘People will know drama was to divert attention’

“It is not the first time that curfew has been imposed or Section 144 invoked, but never before have state leaders been detained like this. Ultimately, one comes to the conclusion that there is something wrong which is being hidden by the government from the leaders so that they don’t make noise.” Read Ghulam Nabi Azad’s interview to Manoj CG here.

Coach who gave up all to shape Mumbai hockey gets his due

Merzban Patel is known to spend most of his waking hours on the hockey field and has groomed over two dozen international players, including former India captain Viren Rasquinha. Popularly known as “Bawa”, Patel has been honoured with the Dronacharya Award this year. Andrew Amsan reports.

Ashis Nandy at Express Adda: ‘Our future is nothing but present of today’s West’

Ashis Nandy, one of India’s leading intellectuals, talks about the rise of nationalism in the country, what differentiates Hindutva from Hinduism, and his reading of some eminent personalities like Mahatma Gandhi, Nathuram Godse and V D Savarkar at #ExpressAdda.

And finally…

A real-time data-driven Integrated Intelligence Transport System introduced by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has made the lives of people easy. Tukaram Mundhe, the municipal commissioner of the civic body, said that the system was launched with an objective of ‘sustainable urban mobility’.