Express daily briefing: Kartarpur Corridor opens today; Bala movie review; more

Supreme Court to deliver Ayodhya verdict at 10.30 am

Advertising

The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict in the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute at 10.30 am, settling an issue that has for decades been a religious and political flashpoint. A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, will rule on appeals against the 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court, which ordered a three-way division of the disputed 2.77 acres. Click to read live updates.

Kartarpur Corridor opens today: First batch of 550 set to cross the border

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday flag off the first batch of more than 550 Indian pilgrims that will travel to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Punjab province through the Kartarpur Corridor, which is being thrown open to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Click to read the latest news and updates.

Editorial: The might state

Advertising

As it tries to cut Aatish Taseer off from a country he calls his own, the Indian government only attracts unflattering attention to itself. The controversy about Taseer’s citizenship is not about the obscure and antiquated law, the Citizenship Act of 1955. It is about the mighty Indian state that apparently needs to hound and victimise a writer to feel strong and decisive.

Tavleen Singh writes: Sending my son to exile

Let me say as clearly as possible that I believe what has happened to Aatish is not just wrong but evil, just as what is happening to the desperately poor people who are running around trying to prove their Indian citizenship is evil and wrong. The damage done to India’s image as the world’s largest democracy is incalculable, writes Tavleen Singh in an opinion column.

NCRB data on farmers’ suicides is out with key omission — reasons

After withholding data on incidents of lynchings, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has released figures on farmers’ suicides but with a key element from the previous edition missing this time — reasons for the suicides. The bureau’s report for 2016 shows that while Maharashtra saw a 20 per cent dip from the previous year, in line with the national trend, the state continued to top the list with 2,550 of the 6,270 farmers’ suicides recorded nationwide.

Match-fixing: Cops connect dots — From KPL to Abu Dhabi T10 League

Two Karnataka Premier League franchisees whose names have cropped up prominently in the ongoing match-fixing scandal in the T20 tournament, and who allegedly influenced cricketers CM Gautam and Abrar Kazi to fix matches, also own teams in the T10 League in Abu Dhabi that have some of international cricket’s biggest names on their roasters. The two were arrested Thursday on charges of fixing as many as four KPL matches in 2018 and 2019.

Bala movie review: Hair we go again

Ayushman Khurrana’s Bala is an achievement. He’s perfected the art of playing people who are not instantly likeable, and he works the characters’ kinks to the point where we can see them, and yet sympathise. This is an unfiltered, bare performance, unafraid to be seen as ridiculous: this kind of shucking of vanity, even if it is self-aware, is rare amongst Bollywood actors, writes movie critic Shubhra Gupta.

And finally…

Less than a month after NIT-Srinagar reopened, more than half of its final-year students are preparing to leave the campus again. An indefinite Internet blockade in the Valley has disrupted NIT-Srinagar’s placement drive, affecting students preparing for the GATE and GRE.