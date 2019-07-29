Express daily briefing: Karnataka floor test today; why have private cryptocurrencies attracted a ban; and more

Express Interview: ‘We want to get money into the hands of people,’ says FM

In an interview to Anil Sasi and P Vaidyanathan Iyer, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman talked about her new portfolio. She spoke about the Finance Bill, sovereign bonds and private investment among other things. On the proposal involving the surcharge, Sitharaman said she is willing to listen to the Foreign Portfolio Investors about their woes.

Karnataka: Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel MLAs, Yediyurappa faces floor test today

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa faces a crucial trust vote today as he fights to prove his majority in the state Assembly. On Sunday, Speaker K Ramesh Kumar disqualified 14 rebel MLAs under the anti-defection law. The strength of the House is reduced to 208, and the majority mark slides to 105. The BJP is now at 105 plus one Independent – putting Yediyurappa on safe ground, for now.

BJP calls J&K core group to Delhi for ‘urgent meeting’

Amid speculation over the deployment of additional forces in the Valley, the Central leadership of the BJP has summoned Jammu and Kashmir’s core party members for an “urgent meeting” in Delhi tomorrow. “Maybe discussions on Article 35A or Assembly elections,” said a leader when asked about the agenda.

Editorial: Patients and victims

A series of reports in The Indian Express have revealed the traumatic experiences of Indian patients who had received faulty hip implants manufactured by Johnson and Johnson. While the faulty medical devices have been recalled, the patients need regular monitoring. Probe into faulty hip implants highlight the urgent need for a law to regulate medical devices in India.

Unnao rape victim injured, her two aunts killed in accident

The Unnao rape victim, who had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of sexually assaulting her in 2017, and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her aunts were killed when the car in which they were travelling collided with a truck in Rae Bareli. The victim’s family accused MLA Sengar of planning the accident.

Understanding cryptocurrencies: What’s to like, and what’s to fear

An inter-ministerial committee (IMC) that was set up to assess the viability of virtual currencies has recommended that India should ban private cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. What is the IMC’s view on cryptocurrencies and why have private digital currencies attracted a ban? Udit Misra explains.

Dan Coats out as national intel director, clashed with Trump

Dan Coats will leave his job next month after a turbulent two years as director of national intelligence. Coats often appeared out of step with US President Donald Trump and disclosed to prosecutors how he was urged by the president to publicly deny any link between Russia and the Trump campaign.

And Finally…

Proposing a new law to handle the complaints of misdemeanour against judges, Delhi High Court Chief Justice A P Shah has argued that just because judges hold a judicial office, it is dangerous to attribute them to greater morality as they are as equal as other humans.